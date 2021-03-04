Montana adds 181 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more people have died due to the virus.
There are currently 1,657 active cases in the state, according to Montana’s virus tracking and mapping website. The deaths added in the latest update bring the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,375. Both Lewis and Clark and Park counties reported one death.
Nearly 100,000 Montana residents have been fully vaccinated, with 279,569 doses of one of two available COVID-19 vaccines administered so far. As the state prepares to receive shipments of a recently approved single dose vaccine, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday that more people will become eligible for vaccinations starting next week.
The governor’s announcement came just a day prior to Gallatin County health officials confirming that three of its residents had tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19.
Scientists in the United Kingdom have linked the strain to an increased death rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding. Cases of the variant first reached the U.S. in Dec. 2020, infecting people in 46 states. All three Gallatin County residents who tested positive for the variant have since recovered, according to a statement from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased to 73, up from 67 the previous day. Beds in six of Montana’s 10 largest hospitals were between 70 to 90% occupied, according to a snapshot report from DPHHS, and all 10 were treating COVID-19 patients.
As the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in the state approaches, 100,531 Montana residents have tested positive for the virus. Of those who have been infect, 97,499 are now considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for an individual to leave isolation without possibly infecting others.
The state reported that 4,974 more COVID-19 tests were completed Thursday, for a total of 1,091,522 since the spring of 2020.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday's update:
• Gallatin with 33 (193 active)
• Flathead with 29 (195 active)
• Lewis and Clark with 20 (70 active)
• Cascade with 15 (72 active)
• Yellowstone with 14 (546 active)
• Fergus with 11 (8 active)
• Ravalli with 11 (63 active)
• Missoula with 10 (102 active)
• Blaine with six (six active)
• Hill with six (28 active)
• Park with five (33 active)
• Jefferson with four (16 active)
• Richland with four (11 active)
• Broadwater with two (six active)
• Phillips with two (nine active)
• Beaverhead with one (six active)
• Carbon with one (six active)
• Chouteau with one (three active)
• Custer with one (seven active)
• Deer Lodge with one (nine active)
• Powell with one (one active)
• Roosevelt with one (15 active)
• Sheridan with one (three active)
• Sweet Grass with one (eight active)