Montana adds 181 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 181 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more people have died due to the virus.

There are currently 1,657 active cases in the state, according to Montana’s virus tracking and mapping website. The deaths added in the latest update bring the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,375. Both Lewis and Clark and Park counties reported one death.

Nearly 100,000 Montana residents have been fully vaccinated, with 279,569 doses of one of two available COVID-19 vaccines administered so far. As the state prepares to receive shipments of a recently approved single dose vaccine, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday that more people will become eligible for vaccinations starting next week.

The governor’s announcement came just a day prior to Gallatin County health officials confirming that three of its residents had tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19.