Montana adds 183 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Montana reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and four more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The number of confirmed active cases in Montana was at 984, according to Saturday’s update the state virus mapping and tracking website. The four deaths brought the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,563.
Montana health care workers had administered 680,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday. More than 300,000 Montanans are now considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus. A person reaches full immunity against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine does, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services recommended that health providers resume administering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau reported. The recommendation followed a brief pause in the vaccine’s use nationwide while health officials cleared any link between the vaccine and several rare instances of blood clots occurring in those who received it.
Those who want to schedule a vaccine can check with their local health department for free doses. Hospitals and pharmacies providing vaccines throughout the state can also be found at VaccineFinder.org.
A total of 108,048 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Montana DPHHS. Of those who have tested positive, 105,501 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person to leave isolation without infecting others with the virus.
The number of Montanans hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped to 53 on Saturday, down from 65 the previous day. The virus has put 4,962 Montana residents in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Another 4,435 tests were completed by Saturday, for a total of 1,282,228.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 44 (237 active)
- Yellowstone County with 24 (149 active)
- Missoula County with 19 (63 active)
- Cascade County with 15 (96 active)
- Flathead County with 15 (82 active)
- Richland County with 14 (10 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with seven (52 active)
- Ravalli County with seven (36 active)
- Big Horn County with three (16 active)
- Fergus County with three (seven active)
- Park County with three (38 active)
- Roosevelt County with three (nine active)
- Silver Bow County with three (21 active)
- Valley County with three (11 active)
- Broadwater County with two (10 active)
- Lake County with two (18 active)
- Musselshell County with two (eight active)
- Powell County with two (two active)
- Teton County with two (four active)
- Golden Valley County with one (two active)
- Jefferson County with one (seven active)
- Madison County with one (18 active)
- Mineral County with one (one active)
- Pondera County with one (four active)
- Rosebud County with one (three active)
- Sanders County with one (11 active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (three active)
- Wheatland County with one (one active)