Montana adds 183 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Montana reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and four more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in Montana was at 984, according to Saturday’s update the state virus mapping and tracking website. The four deaths brought the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,563.

Montana health care workers had administered 680,411 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday. More than 300,000 Montanans are now considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus. A person reaches full immunity against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine does, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services recommended that health providers resume administering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau reported. The recommendation followed a brief pause in the vaccine’s use nationwide while health officials cleared any link between the vaccine and several rare instances of blood clots occurring in those who received it.