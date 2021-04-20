Montana adds 186 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Montana reported 186 COVID-19 on Tuesday, and six more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in the state rose to 1,025, according to the state’s COVID-19 mapping and tracking website, up from 1,008 the previous day. The death toll in Montana has now reached 1,552 people since the start of the pandemic.

Three of the deaths reported in Tuesday’s update occurred in Silver Bow County, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, where the virus has caused the deaths of 85 residents. Gallatin, Missoula and Roosevelt counties each reported one death as well.

Health care workers in Montana have administered 647,928 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020, and the number of residents considered to be fully vaccinated has reached nearly 281,500 people. A drop in overall demand for vaccines has caused several counties throughout the state to draw back on how frequently they host vaccine clinics. The latest information on vaccine availability can be found through local public health departments by visiting vaccinefinder.org.