Montana adds 186 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Montana reported 186 COVID-19 on Tuesday, and six more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The number of confirmed active cases in the state rose to 1,025, according to the state’s COVID-19 mapping and tracking website, up from 1,008 the previous day. The death toll in Montana has now reached 1,552 people since the start of the pandemic.
Three of the deaths reported in Tuesday’s update occurred in Silver Bow County, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, where the virus has caused the deaths of 85 residents. Gallatin, Missoula and Roosevelt counties each reported one death as well.
Health care workers in Montana have administered 647,928 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020, and the number of residents considered to be fully vaccinated has reached nearly 281,500 people. A drop in overall demand for vaccines has caused several counties throughout the state to draw back on how frequently they host vaccine clinics. The latest information on vaccine availability can be found through local public health departments by visiting vaccinefinder.org.
The number of Montanans who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 107,379 as of Tuesday. Among those who have tested positive, 104,802 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person to leave isolation without infecting others with the virus.
The number of Montana residents being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals rose to 66 on Tuesday, up from 55 the previous day. The virus has hospitalized 4,933 people in the state since the spring of 2020.
Another 2,692 tests were completed by Tuesday, for a total of 1,265,893.
Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 72 (360 active)
- Yellowstone County with 17 (139 active)
- Flathead County with 16 (83 active)
- Cascade County with 15 (77 active)
- Ravalli County with 10 (31 active)
- Deer Lodge County with seven (five active)
- Lewis and Clark County with seven (41 active)
- Silver Bow County with seven (21 active)
- Sanders County with six (10 active)
- Missoula County with five (67 active)
- Park County with four (25 active)
- Jefferson County with three (eight active)
- Lincoln County with three (25 active)
- Lake County with two (14 active)
- Meagher County with two (eight active)
- Beaverhead County with one (six active)
- Blaine County with one (one active)
- Broadwater County with one (17 active)
- Garfield County with one (one active)
- Golden Valley County with one (one active)
- Madison County with one (16 active)
- Pondera County with one (two active)
- Roosevelt County with one (nine active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (two active)
- Toole County with one (three active)