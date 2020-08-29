Montana adds 187 COVID-19; death toll at 104

Montana reported 187 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with four more deaths due to the virus bringing the total for the state to 104.
The majority of the state’s 1,869 active cases are concentrated in the Southeast, where Yellowstone, Rosebud and Big Horn counties make up nearly 68% of all current cases.
In Yellowstone County, which had 908 active cases as of Saturday, health officials announced in a press release that a man in his 90s died the previous day in a county hospital. A total of 43 Yellowstone County residents have died after contracting COVID-19, more than any other county in the state.
During the past week, Yellowstone County has tallied seven deaths due to COVID-19, and has maintained more than 800 active cases during that time. A confirmed case prompted a brief closure of one county high school as students and staff started the new school year. According to data provided by the state, of the 54 new cases confirmed in Yellowstone County Saturday, six were children aged 19 and younger.
Almost half of all the active cases in the state are Yellowstone County residents.
Flathead County, where active cases have spiked to 153 active cases during the past week, added 28 new cases Saturday. Of the seven county residents who have died due to the virus, the city-county health department reported that five were in connection to an outbreak at a senior care facility.
Kalispell-based Daily Interlake has reported that at least 14 cases are linked to a nursing home in Whitefish.
In Rosebud County,the state's Department of Health and Human Services reported 206 active cases as of Saturday. The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, located in the southern part of the county is currently under an “extreme state of emergency,” with 126 active cases among its members.
An Aug. 24 announcement signed by the Northern Cheyenne president confirmed community spread within the tribe, including cases within its Public Health Nursing program at its IHS hospital in Lame Deer.
According to the announcement, public health officials for the Northern Cheyenne projected that confirmed cases “could double or triple within two weeks, or less,” if emergency measures are not taken to halt the spread of the virus.
Big Horn County showed 22 new cases of COVID-19, with its total number of active cases at 121. After confirming that a student tested positive earlier in the week, Hardin School District announced Saturday that high school and middle school athletics would be paused for two weeks. Onsite instruction at its schools would proceed on Monday.
Cascade County has 114 active cases after adding 15 more Saturday. The Associated Press reported that confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the inmates and staff at Cascade County Detention Center, along with those at the Yellowstone County Detention Center, led state officials to temporarily halt the transfer of state inmates out of the two jails. The transfer of state inmates out of the Big Horn County Jail in Hardin, where inmates and staff have also tested positive, has been halted as well.
The Missoulian reported Friday that a man who refused to wear a mask for jury duty spent a day in the Cascade County jail. A Missoula District Court presiding over a trial as substitute held the 60-year-old man in contempt of court for his refusal. By the time his release Tuesday, officials had reported that 55 people in the jail had tested positive for the virus.
The state processed 2,506 tests as of Saturday, with 245,381. Across the state, 128 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Other counties reporting new cases Saturday morning include: Gallatin county with 18 (52 active), Missoula County with seven (49 active), Lake County with three (14 active), Ravalli with three (13 active), Hill with two (33 active), McCone with two (four active), Sweet Grass two (6 active), Dawson with one(10 active), Granite with one (one active), Jefferson with one (seven active), Lewis and Clark County with one (40 active), Fergus with one (two active), Madison with one (two active), Musselshell with one (three active), Richland with one (two active) and Valley County with one (three active).
