Montana adds 187 COVID-19; death toll at 104

Cascade County has 114 active cases after adding 15 more Saturday. The Associated Press reported that confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the inmates and staff at Cascade County Detention Center, along with those at the Yellowstone County Detention Center, led state officials to temporarily halt the transfer of state inmates out of the two jails. The transfer of state inmates out of the Big Horn County Jail in Hardin, where inmates and staff have also tested positive, has been halted as well.

The Missoulian reported Friday that a man who refused to wear a mask for jury duty spent a day in the Cascade County jail. A Missoula District Court presiding over a trial as substitute held the 60-year-old man in contempt of court for his refusal. By the time his release Tuesday, officials had reported that 55 people in the jail had tested positive for the virus.

The state processed 2,506 tests as of Saturday, with 245,381. Across the state, 128 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Other counties reporting new cases Saturday morning include: Gallatin county with 18 (52 active), Missoula County with seven (49 active), Lake County with three (14 active), Ravalli with three (13 active), Hill with two (33 active), McCone with two (four active), Sweet Grass two (6 active), Dawson with one(10 active), Granite with one (one active), Jefferson with one (seven active), Lewis and Clark County with one (40 active), Fergus with one (two active), Madison with one (two active), Musselshell with one (three active), Richland with one (two active) and Valley County with one (three active).

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.