Montana adds 189 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 290k fully vaccinated

Montana reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and the number of confirmed active cases in the state rose to 1,047 people.

While the number of active cases increased since the day prior, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website, deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 remained at 1,557 people.

Montana health care workers have administered 663,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Nearly 290,000 Montanans are now considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus, more than 30% of the eligible population. A person reaches full immunity against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine does, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With a third of eligible Montana residents fully vaccinated, about thousands still have yet to to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. About 25% of eligible adults in the state reported being wary or extremely hesitant toward a vaccine, according to a federal survey from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.