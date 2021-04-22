Montana adds 189 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 290k fully vaccinated

Montana reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and the number of confirmed active cases in the state rose to 1,047 people.
While the number of active cases increased since the day prior, according to the state virus mapping and tracking website, deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 remained at 1,557 people.
Montana health care workers have administered 663,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Thursday, according to data from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Nearly 290,000 Montanans are now considered to be fully vaccinated against the virus, more than 30% of the eligible population. A person reaches full immunity against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine does, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With a third of eligible Montana residents fully vaccinated, about thousands still have yet to to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. About 25% of eligible adults in the state reported being wary or extremely hesitant toward a vaccine, according to a federal survey from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Those who want to schedule a vaccine can check with their local health department for free doses. Hospitals and pharmacies providing vaccines throughout the state can also be found at VaccineFinder.org.
A total of 107,718 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Montana DPHHS. Of those who have tested positive, 105,114 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person to leave isolation without infecting others with the virus.
The number of Montanans hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped to 62 on Thursday, down one from the previous day. The virus has put 4,948 Montana residents in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Another 4,334 tests were completed by Thursday, for a total of 1,273,895.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 56 (348 active)
- Cascade County with 21 (103 active)
- Yellowstone County with 16 (128 active)
- Missoula County with 14 (55 active)
- Park County with 13 (34 active)
- Flathead County with nine (78 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with nine (44 active)
- Madison County with eight (24 active)
- Silver Bow County with eight (25 active)
- Ravalli County with five (29 active)
- Richland County with five (five active)
- Sanders County with four (10 active)
- Jefferson County with two (seven active)
- Lake County with two (16 active)
- Lincoln County with two (24 active)
- Musselshell County with two (six active)
- Beaverhead County with one (five active)
- Blaine County with one (two active)
- Broadwater County with one (13 active)
- Chouteau County with one (one active)
- Deer Lodge County with one (six active)
- Hill County with one (four active)
- Roosevelt County with one (nine active)
- Pondera County with one (two active)
- Rosebud County with one (one active)
- Stillwater County with one (one active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (four active)
- Toole County with one (five active)