Montana adds 192 cases of COVID-19, four more deaths

Montana added 192 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and four more people have died due to the virus.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 1,736 in the past day, according to an update to Montana’s virus mapping and tracking website. During that same time, 11,120 doses of COVID-19 have been administered to state residents.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Montana has now reached 1,379. Big Horn, Gallatin, Richland and Yellowstone counties each reported an additional death, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The Montana Free Press reported Wednesday that an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Livingston has led to at least 29 positive cases among staff and residents, and four deaths since Jan. 28.