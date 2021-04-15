Montana adds 194 COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 194 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in Montana, according to the latest update to the state virus mapping and tracking website, rose to 1,028. The deaths confirmed on Thursday by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services included residents of Lewis and Clark, Pondera and Glacier counties following reconciliation of data between DPHHS and local health officials. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,528 Montanans.

Montana health care workers administered about 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past day, despite the state enacting a pause Tuesday on one of three available vaccines. The number of doses given in the state since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020 has reached nearly 619,500. As of Thursday morning, 263,785 Montana residents were considered to be fully immunized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 a full two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine dose.