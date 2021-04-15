Montana adds 194 COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana added 194 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The number of confirmed active cases in Montana, according to the latest update to the state virus mapping and tracking website, rose to 1,028. The deaths confirmed on Thursday by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services included residents of Lewis and Clark, Pondera and Glacier counties following reconciliation of data between DPHHS and local health officials. The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in the deaths of at least 1,528 Montanans.
Montana health care workers administered about 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the past day, despite the state enacting a pause Tuesday on one of three available vaccines. The number of doses given in the state since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020 has reached nearly 619,500. As of Thursday morning, 263,785 Montana residents were considered to be fully immunized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a person to be fully inoculated against COVID-19 a full two weeks after receiving a final required vaccine dose.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Montana has plateaued for the past week at around 150 cases, according to data from DPHHS. Although new cases have dropped drastically since peaking in the fall of last year, the current trend of daily cases is still higher than those seen in throughout the summer of the 2020.
Since the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 case, there have been 106,823 positive cases in Montana. Of those who have tested positive, 104,267 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person to leave isolation without infecting others.
The number of Montanans hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment rose to 57 on Thursday, up from 51 the previous day. There have been 4,888 total hospitalizations due to the disease.
Another 3,532 tests were completed by Wednesday, for a total of 1,251,956.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 60 (319 active)
- Flathead County with 23 (87 active)
- Cascade County with 19 (68 active)
- Missoula County with 19 (91 active)
- Yellowstone County with 15 (134 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 10 (57 active)
- Broadwater County with seven (15 active)
- Park County with seven (43 active)
- Lincoln County with six (31 active)
- Madison County with six (13 active)
- Ravalli County with five (34 active)
- Beaverhead County with four (six active)
- Roosevelt County with four (18 active)
- Big Horn County with two (13 active)
- Silver Bow County with two (20 active)
- Dawson County with one (two active)
- Jefferson County with one (five active)
- Lake County with one (18 active)
- Powell County with one (three active)
- Valley County with one (four active)