Montana adds 198 COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana reported 198 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The number of active cases in the state were at 1,005, according to Tuesday’s update to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The most recently confirmed deaths, who included residents of Missoula and Big Horn counties, brought the statewide death toll to 1,526 people.

Montana health care workers have administered 597,082 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents since December 2020, and more than 250,000 Montanans are now considered to be fully vaccinated. A person becomes completely vaccinated a full two weeks after receiving the final required vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a national pause on administering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The recommendation followed cases of blood clotting in six women who were among the more than 6.8 million people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.