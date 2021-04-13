Montana adds 198 COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

Montana reported 198 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The number of active cases in the state were at 1,005, according to Tuesday’s update to the state virus mapping and tracking website. The most recently confirmed deaths, who included residents of Missoula and Big Horn counties, brought the statewide death toll to 1,526 people.
Montana health care workers have administered 597,082 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to residents since December 2020, and more than 250,000 Montanans are now considered to be fully vaccinated. A person becomes completely vaccinated a full two weeks after receiving the final required vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration recommended a national pause on administering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The recommendation followed cases of blood clotting in six women who were among the more than 6.8 million people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
In Montana, the Yellowstone County public health department announced that it would follow the CDC and FDA’s guidance and stop all clinics that were slated to administer the single dose vaccine. The pause will remain in place until an investigation eliminates any connection between the vaccine and the blood clotting, according to the Associated Press, and is expected to take only a few days.
Since spring 2020, more than 106,000 Montana residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those who have tested positive, 103,895 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for a person to leave isolation without infecting others. It does not entail a complete recovery from health issues associated with COVID-19, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell.
The number of Montanans hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment remained at 51 on Tuesday. There have been 4,860 total hospitalizations due to the disease.
Another 3,289 tests were completed by Tuesday, for a total of 1,244,568.
Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday’s update
- Gallatin County with 85 (327 active)
- Richland County with 21 (1 active)
- Missoula County with 13 (101 active)
- Yellowstone County with 12 (131 active)
- Flathead County with 10 (56 active)
- Cascade County with nine (68 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with nine (55 active)
- Ravalli County with nine (38 active)
- Silver Bow County with seven (16 active)
- Lincoln County with six (30 active)
- Custer County with two (four active)
- Madison County with two (14 active)
- Park County with two (37 active)
- Powell County with two (six active)
- Beaverhead County with one (five active)
- Big Horn County with one (11 active)
- Deer Lodge County with one (four active)
- Pondera County with one (one active)
- Roosevelt County with one (12 active)
- Sanders County with one (eight active)
- Sheridan County with one (two active)
- Stillwater County with one (two active)
- Toole County with one (two active)