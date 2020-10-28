Montana adds 20 COVID-19 deaths, 633 cases, in Wednesday update

In the past, DPHHS has attributed some inconsistencies in COVID-19 data reported on the state website versus data reported by county health departments to reporting issues and other problems that arise from working with a large amount of data on a daily basis.

Yellowstone County reported two more deaths Wednesday, bringing the county COVID-19 death total to 88 people. A press release from RiverStone health included some basic information about the people who died.

Both people were described as men. One of them was in his 50s. The other was in his 80s. Both died while hospitalized in the county on Tuesday.

One of the men's deaths had been added to the state website Wednesday, while the other would be reflected on the state website Thursday, according to RiverStone.

In a written statement included in the press release, RiverStone CEO and County Health Officer John Felton underscored the effect these deaths have on community members.