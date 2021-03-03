Montana adds 202 new COVID-19 cases, almost 95,000 fully vaccinated

The number of people hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19 dropped Wednesday to 67, down from 83 the previous day. Despite the overall drop, patients being treated for the virus filled beds in nine of Montana’s 10 largest hospitals, according to a snapshot report from the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. A total of 4,600 people in Montana have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Since Montana’s first COVID-19 case in March of last year, 100,351 of its residents have test positive for the virus. Of those, 97,327 are considered recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an individual to safely leave isolation without infecting others. That does not necessarily mean that some of the health problems brought by COVID-19, like fatigue and lung damage, do not still remain.

The state reported that 4,986 more COVID-19 tests were completed Wednesday, for a total of 1,086,548 since the start of the pandemic.

Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday’s update:

• Gallatin with 34 (195 active)

• Yellowstone with 26 (533 active)