Montana adds 203 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Montana reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and at least five more deaths due to the virus.

The number of confirmed active cases in the state was at 1,015, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. Although more than 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state, the death toll in Montana has reached 1,414 people since the start of the pandemic.

Two Fergus county residents were among the deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to at least 29. Missoula County also reported two more deaths, the state’s virus tracking website showed, and tallied 89 total deaths. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services maintains the information displayed on the tracking website.

Information for the website comes from reports issued by health departments, and it can take several days or even weeks before that data is reconciled by DPHHS. For the most accurate information, most county health departments issue daily or weekly updates on new cases, deaths and vaccine availability on their respective websites or through social media.