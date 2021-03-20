Montana adds 203 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Montana reported 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and at least five more deaths due to the virus.
The number of confirmed active cases in the state was at 1,015, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. Although more than 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the state, the death toll in Montana has reached 1,414 people since the start of the pandemic.
Two Fergus county residents were among the deaths reported Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to at least 29. Missoula County also reported two more deaths, the state’s virus tracking website showed, and tallied 89 total deaths. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services maintains the information displayed on the tracking website.
Information for the website comes from reports issued by health departments, and it can take several days or even weeks before that data is reconciled by DPHHS. For the most accurate information, most county health departments issue daily or weekly updates on new cases, deaths and vaccine availability on their respective websites or through social media.
With deaths in the United States topping 538,000 during the past week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 121 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the country as of Saturday. The White House announced that during the next week, a record-setting 22 million doses of vaccines would be shipped to states.
In Montana, which is slated to receive about 27,000 of those vaccines, healthcare workers have administered 400,826 since vaccines first started reaching the state in December 2020. Those considered to be fully immunized from COVID-19 reached 155,039 by Saturday. Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday that on April 1, every person in Montana aged 16 and older would be eligible for a vaccine.
Despite the headway made in vaccinating the state’s population, and the overall drop in active cases during the past month, health department heads have stressed the importance of wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and washing hands frequently to avoid any more deaths or virus surges in Montana. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that testing showed 19 variants of the virus had been detected across 11 counties.
Since the state’s first case in March 2020, just under 103,000 Montana residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Among those who have tested positive, 100,537 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the CDC for an individual to leave isolation without infecting others. That does not necessarily mean that they have recovered from health problems caused by the virus, such as fatigue or loss of taste and smell.
The number of people hospitalized in Montana because of COVID-19 rose to 54 on Saturday, up by three people from the previous day. The virus has hospitalized 4,710 residents since reaching the state.
Another 5,018 tests for COVID-19 were completed, according to the latest DPHHS update, for a total of 1,161,549.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
- Cascade County with 53 (34 active)
- Gallatin County with 37 (171 active)
- Missoula County with 22 (165 active)
- Yellowstone County with 20 (143 active)
- Big Horn County with 12 (14 active)
- Flathead County with 10 (91 active)
- Silver Bow County with 9 (49 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with eight (66 active)
- Ravalli County with five (70 active)
- Sheridan County with five (eight active)
- Broadwater County with three (five active)
- Dawson County with three (four active)
- Lincoln County with three (12 active)
- Musselshell County with three (seven active)
- Sweet Grass County with three (eight active)
- Fergus County with two (nine active)
- Lake County with two (20 active)
- Hill County with one (4 active)
- Jefferson County with one (12 active)
- Powell County with one (one active)