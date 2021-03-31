Montana adds 203 new COVID-19 cases, more than 191,000 fully immunized

Montana added 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the number of its residents considered to be immunized from the virus has surpassed 191,000.
There were 912 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Montana, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. There were no deaths related to the virus reported Wednesday.
Montana is ending the month of March with a seven-day rolling average of new daily cases at 125, a third of the averages reported at the end of 2020. On December 31, 2020, the seven-day rolling average was 375. However, the Montana Department of Public Health has confirmed 466 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of 2021. Several of those deaths date back to last year, with confirmation coming after county health department worked their way through a backlog of data. The overall death toll in Montana has reached 1,437 people.
State healthcare workers have administered 487,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020. The number of people fully inoculated against the virus, according to the latest DPHHS information, was at 191,512.
Starting April 1, every Montanan aged 16 and older will be eligible to receive a vaccine. Along with vaccine clinics hosted by county health departments, residents can also receive doses at local pharmacies supplied with vaccines through a federal distribution program. Gov. Greg Gianforte issued a directive Tuesday authorizing pharmacists to use any licensed health care provider in administering vaccines.
Those who want to schedule a first dose can search for an available clinic at https://www.mtreadyclinic.org/.
As of Wednesday morning, 104,552 have tested positive for COVID-19. Among those who have tested positive, 102,203 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an individual to safely leave isolation without spreading the virus. That does not entail that some health issues caused by COVID-19, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell, have subsided.
There were 47 people in Montana hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Wednesday, up five from the previous day. Since the spring of last year, the virus has put 4,789 Montanans in the hospital.
Another 4,019 tests were completed by Wednesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 1,197,763.
Counties added the following number of cases in Wednesday’s update:
- Gallatin County with 89 (282 active)
- Yellowstone County with 19 (98 active)
- Missoula County with 15 (117 active)
- Big Horn County with 14 (19 active)
- Cascade County with 10 (39 active)
- Flathead County with nine (43 active)
- Ravalli County with seven (45 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with six (46 active)
- Lincoln County with six (25 active)
- Glacier County with five (one active)
- Deer Lodge County with four (four active)
- Lake County with three (26 active)
- Prairie County with three (five active)
- Broadwater County with one (six active)
- Carbon County with one (three active)
- Custer County with one (12 active)
- Fallon County with one (one active)
- Fergus County with one (four active)
- Madison County with one (five active)
- Musselshell County with one (three active)
- Pondera County with one (one active)
- Powell County with one (nine active)
- Rosebud County with one (three active)
- Sanders County with one (five active)
- Stillwater County with one (six active)