Montana adds 203 new COVID-19 cases, more than 191,000 fully immunized

Montana added 203 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while the number of its residents considered to be immunized from the virus has surpassed 191,000.

There were 912 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Montana, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. There were no deaths related to the virus reported Wednesday.

Montana is ending the month of March with a seven-day rolling average of new daily cases at 125, a third of the averages reported at the end of 2020. On December 31, 2020, the seven-day rolling average was 375. However, the Montana Department of Public Health has confirmed 466 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of 2021. Several of those deaths date back to last year, with confirmation coming after county health department worked their way through a backlog of data. The overall death toll in Montana has reached 1,437 people.

State healthcare workers have administered 487,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the vaccine rollout began in December 2020. The number of people fully inoculated against the virus, according to the latest DPHHS information, was at 191,512.