Montana adds 212 COVID-19 cases; more than 5,000 active cases statewide

Another 212 COVID-19 cases were reported Monday morning, bringing the statewide active case total to 5,008.

The newly reported cases come along with the reporting of three additional deaths and 10 more hospitalizations, according to an update to the state's case mapping and information website, which relies on data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Two of the deaths added to the state website Monday were reported out of Hill County. Another death was reported out of Roosevelt County.

Active cases are up from 3,400 total last Monday and 2,393 two weeks ago.

Statewide there have been 14,847 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. A week ago the state was reporting 12,413 total cases. Two weeks ago the state had 10,429 total cases.

Monday morning 9,649 people in the state were considered recovered, compared to 8,839 last Monday and 7,876 two weeks ago.

Recoveries in Montana are determined according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for when a person with COVID-19 can be released from isolation.