Montana adds 229 COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Montana reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and a review of death records over the past several months added 27 more deaths in the state due to the virus.
Confirmed active cases in Montana rose for the second day in a row to 1,069, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. The reconciliation of death records between counties and the state Department of Public Health and Human Services has led to periodic jumps in daily deaths reported. As of Friday, the statewide death toll from the virus was at 1,521 people.
“Most of the COVID-19 related deaths being reported today are due to ongoing reconciliation efforts of death records,” DPHHS Public Information Officer Jon Ebelt said via email.
All but one of the deaths reported Friday occurred between October 2020 and March 2021. Both Yellowstone and Cascade counties added 11 more deaths, according to data from DPHHS. Gallatin Counted tallied three, and Missoula County confirmed that one more of its residents had died due to COVID-19.
Ebelt said the virus led to the death of a Park County resident this month, bringing the total number for the county to 17 people.
Counties are likewise reconciling confirmed case numbers dating back to the height of the pandemic in Montana. Cascade City-County Health Department announced Thursday that it expects a little less than 200 cases from November and December to be factored into its daily case count over the next several days.
Healthcare workers in Montana administered 571,507 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by Friday, with the number of people in the state considered to be fully vaccinated at 233,777. A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after a final required dose of a vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The number of Montanans hospitalized to be treated for the virus dropped to 38 on Friday, down from 40 the previous day. The virus has put a total of 4,839 Montanans in the hospital since the start of the pandemic.
Another 4,208 COVID-19 tests were completed by Friday. The statewide testing total has reached 1,233,331.
Counties added the following number of cases in Friday’s update:
- Cascade County with 76 (55 active)
- Gallatin County with 65 (330 active)
- Yellowstone County with 26 (130 active)
- Missoula County with 14 (104 active)
- Silver Bow County with seven (21 active)
- Park County with six (37 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with five (58 active)
- Flathead County with four (66 active)
- Sanders County with four (eight active)
- Lincoln County with three (26 active)
- Beaverhead County with two (four active)
- Broadwater County with two (27 active)
- Chouteau County with two (two active)
- Powder River County with two (two active)
- Teton County with two (five active)
- Big Horn County with one (17 active)
- Dawson County with one (two active)
- Jefferson County with one (six active)
- Madison County with one (nine active)
- Meagher County with one (two active)
- Mineral County with one (one active)
- Ravalli County with one (54 active)
- Richland County with one (three active)
- Roosevelt County with one (12 active)