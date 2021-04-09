Montana adds 229 COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

Montana reported 229 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and a review of death records over the past several months added 27 more deaths in the state due to the virus.

Confirmed active cases in Montana rose for the second day in a row to 1,069, according to the latest update to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. The reconciliation of death records between counties and the state Department of Public Health and Human Services has led to periodic jumps in daily deaths reported. As of Friday, the statewide death toll from the virus was at 1,521 people.

“Most of the COVID-19 related deaths being reported today are due to ongoing reconciliation efforts of death records,” DPHHS Public Information Officer Jon Ebelt said via email.

All but one of the deaths reported Friday occurred between October 2020 and March 2021. Both Yellowstone and Cascade counties added 11 more deaths, according to data from DPHHS. Gallatin Counted tallied three, and Missoula County confirmed that one more of its residents had died due to COVID-19.

Ebelt said the virus led to the death of a Park County resident this month, bringing the total number for the county to 17 people.