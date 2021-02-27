Montana adds 235 new COVID-19 cases, passes 250,000 vaccine doses administered

Montana added 235 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and more than 250,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state.

The state has a seven-day rolling average of 181 new cases a day as February comes to a close. Since the start of the month, nearly 144,000 of its residents have received one of two available COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 47 million people nationwide have received at least one of the two shots required by both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, according to the Associated Press. On Friday, the same day that a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill progressed from the U.S. House of Representatives to the Senate, a Food and Drug Administration panel voted unanimously to approve a third single-dose vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson. Should the administration grant final approval, several million doses could be on their way to states as early as Monday.