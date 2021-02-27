Montana adds 235 new COVID-19 cases, passes 250,000 vaccine doses administered

Montana added 235 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and more than 250,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state.
The state has a seven-day rolling average of 181 new cases a day as February comes to a close. Since the start of the month, nearly 144,000 of its residents have received one of two available COVID-19 vaccines.
More than 47 million people nationwide have received at least one of the two shots required by both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, according to the Associated Press. On Friday, the same day that a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill progressed from the U.S. House of Representatives to the Senate, a Food and Drug Administration panel voted unanimously to approve a third single-dose vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson. Should the administration grant final approval, several million doses could be on their way to states as early as Monday.
During a press conference Thursday, Gov. Greg Gianforte lauded the vaccine rollout in Montana. The state is still operating within Phase 1B of the governor’s vaccination plan, focusing on those aged 70 and older, those younger whose put them at a higher risk and people of color who have been infected with COVID-19 at a disproportionate rate. Lee Newspapers’ Montana State News Bureau reported during the press conference that the Montana COVID-19 Task Force head Gen. Matthew Quinn said the state is expected to receive a portion of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines once they ship.
County health departments have continued to get doses to several hundred residents each week since the rollout began. Both the Indian Health Service and the Veterans Health Administration have vaccinated thousands in Montana with their own supply independent of that being distributed to counties.
The number of people in Montana hospitalized due to COVID-19 dropped, according to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. The latest update shows 68 people being treated, down from 76 the previous day. The number of active cases in the state has also dropped to 1,757.
Despite the decline in active cases and hospitalizations, nearly 100,000 Montana residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the state’s first case in March 2020. Of those, 96,724 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an individual to leave isolation with the possibility of spreading the virus. That does not necessarily mean that symptoms of COVID-19, like fatigue and loss of taste, do not still linger.
Another 4,473 tests had been completed by Saturday to bring the statewide testing total to 1,074,437.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Thursday update:
• Flathead with 99 (252 active)
• Gallatin with 29 (229 active)
• Silver Bow with 14 (68 active)
• Cascade with 12 (51 active)
• Missoula with 12 (108 active)
• Ravalli with 11 (60 active)
• Lake with eight (51 active)
• Lewis and Clark with six (101 active)
• Yellowstone with six (478 active)
• Park with five (65 active)
• Deer Lodge with four (seven active)
• Roosevelt with four (25 active)
• Lincoln with three (26 active)
• Madison with three (28 active)
• Valley with three (14 active)
• Fergus with two (11 active)
• Hill with two (19 active)
• McCone with two (two active)
• Mineral with two (eight active)
• Sweet Grass with two (12 active)
• Beaverhead with one (six active)
• Broadwater with one (13 active)
• Chouteau with one (five active)
• Glacier with one (three active)
• Jefferson with one (seven active)
• Wheatland with one (eight active)