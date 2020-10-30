Montana adds 27 COVID deaths, 1,063 cases

Montana added another of 1,063 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths, according to a Friday morning update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The 1,063 cases is the most the state has reported in a single day, and the first time the state has added more than 1,000 cases in a day.

The previous single day high was on Oct. 21 when the state reported 932 cases.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to a 10,450 and the state's death total to 364 people.

As of Friday, among people who have been infected with COVID-19 in Montana, 21,102 were considered recovered, meaning they have met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.

In total, 31,916 have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.

Statewide, 357 people were reported to be actively hospitalized Friday morning.

Another 5,022 tests were completed by Friday, bringing the state's testing total to 492,629 tests.

This story will be updated.

