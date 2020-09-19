Montana adds 293 new COVID-19 cases; 10 more deaths

Montana tallied 293 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the highest daily record for the third day straight, and 10 more people have died due to the virus to bring the statewide total to 156.
Since Monday, the state has averaged about 164 new cases a day, and tracked at least 18 COVID-19-related deaths during that same time.
Of the 10 deaths reported, seven occurred in Rosebud County, where the Northern Cheyenne have been working to contain a surge in cases for over a month. As of Saturday, the county tallied at least 17 deaths, about 11% of all deaths in the state since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The past three record-breaking days of new COVID-19 cases have brought the statewide number of active cases to 2,454. The state tracked 2,285 new tests Saturday, and 104 of its residents are currently hospitalized.
According to the state's Joint Information Center, the information on new COVID-19 cases by county announced Saturday is as follows:
