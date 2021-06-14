Montana adds 332 new COVID-19 cases during last week, 10 more deaths

Montana has added 332 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, and confirmed 10 more deaths.

Confirmed active cases in Montana dropped to 578, down from 630 reported on June 8 by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

While the state death toll has increased by 10, 11 deaths were reported over the past week. One death was removed from the record in Cascade County, lowering the week's total number of deaths by one. Deaths that were previously attributed to COVID-19 may be removed as causes of death are reevaluated, or as county records are reconciled with state records.

The counties reporting the 11 new deaths include Flathead, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Mineral, Musselshell, Richland, Roosevelt, and Yellowstone.

Montana health care workers have administered nearly 836,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state as of Monday, an increase of more than 7,800 doses in the past week. About 44% of the state’s eligible population is considered to be fully vaccinated, amounting to just under 409,000 people.

County health departments are offering walk-in vaccine clinics at multiple sites throughout the state, and information on vaccine availability can be found at vaccines.gov.