Montana adds 348 cases of COVID-19, five more deaths

The five deaths added in Tuesday’s update bring the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,419. Custer, Lewis and Clark, Gallatin, Glacier and Silver Bow counties all reported one of their residents had died because of COVID-19.

Healthcare working in Montana had administered nearly 412,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, and increase of 5,648 doses in the past day. More than 160,000 Montana were considered to be fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana by COVID-19 dropped to 47 on Tuesday, down from 51 the previous day. The virus has put 4,730 Montanans in the hospital since the state’s first case in March 2020.

During that same time, the state has reported 103,452 cumulative cases of COVID-19. Among those who have tested positive, 101,153 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person to safely leave isolation without infecting others.

The state processed another 3,661 COVID-19 tests were completed by Tuesday. The statewide testing total has now reached 1,168,309.

Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday's update: