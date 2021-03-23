Montana adds 348 cases of COVID-19, five more deaths

Montana reported 348 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and five more of its residents have died from the virus.
There were 880 confirmed active cases in Montana, according to the latest update to the virus tracking website. The rise in cases reported on the state’s virus mapping and tracking website Tuesday followed less than 150 new cases added over the previous two days.
The majority of the 83 new cases in Cascade County stemmed from a reporting error detailed by county health officials last week. The county is currently reporting only 25 active cases. Jon Ebelt, public information officer with the state Department of Public Health and Human Services, said most of the cases reported out of Big Horn County were similarly the result of data reconciliation.
Big Horn County Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson told the Gazette that as of Tuesday, the county had nine active cases.
Backlogs of cases and misreported figures can take days or even weeks to be reconciled on the statewide tracking website. Most county public health departments maintain the most accurate and up-to-date information either on their respective websites or through social media.
The five deaths added in Tuesday’s update bring the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,419. Custer, Lewis and Clark, Gallatin, Glacier and Silver Bow counties all reported one of their residents had died because of COVID-19.
Healthcare working in Montana had administered nearly 412,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, and increase of 5,648 doses in the past day. More than 160,000 Montana were considered to be fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from DPHHS.
The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana by COVID-19 dropped to 47 on Tuesday, down from 51 the previous day. The virus has put 4,730 Montanans in the hospital since the state’s first case in March 2020.
During that same time, the state has reported 103,452 cumulative cases of COVID-19. Among those who have tested positive, 101,153 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a person to safely leave isolation without infecting others.
The state processed another 3,661 COVID-19 tests were completed by Tuesday. The statewide testing total has now reached 1,168,309.
Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday's update:
- Cascade County with 83 (25 active)
- Big Horn County with 69 (nine active)
- Gallatin County with 65 (149 active)
- Missoula County with 19 (130 active)
- Big Horn County with 12 (14 active)
- Blaine County with 17 (3 active)
- Ravalli County with 17 (69 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 15 (52 active)
- Silver Bow County with 10 (48 active)
- Flathead County with nine (67 active)
- Lincoln County with nine (21 active)
- Yellowstone County with eight (118 active)
- Musselshell County with four (nine active)
- Fergus County with two (nine active)
- Jefferson County with two (eight active)
- Lake County with two (22 active)
- Mineral County with two (five active)
- Park County with two (29 active)
- Rosebud County with two (two active)
- Stillwater County with two (six active)
- Valley County with two (13 active)
- Garfield County with one (three active)
- Granite County with one (one active)
- Madison County with one (three active)
- Phillips County with one (nine active)
- Powell County with one (two active)
- Sanders County with one (four active)
- Toole County with one (one active)