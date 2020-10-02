Montana adds 360 new COVID-19 cases; Yellowstone County tops 1,000 active

Five more people have died in Montana due to COVID-19 and Yellowstone County surpassed 1,000 active cases for the first time, according to the state’s Joint Information Center.

Montana added 360 new cases on Friday, Montana’s second highest daily case count since the record daily high of 429 cases Thursday. Wednesday saw the third highest number of daily cases added with 348.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 4,100. Yellowstone County added 69 new cases, which brought the total active number to 1,013. It’s the first county in the state to report 1,000 active cases. The county has seen 3,493 cases since March and currently accounts for 24% of the state's total active case count.

Friday the state reported five new deaths attributable to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 186.

In the first two days of October the state has seen six deaths from the virus.

A man in his 80s died in Big Horn County, the county’s public health department said Thursday.

“Our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the community of Big Horn County for his tragic loss,” the health department said in a statement.