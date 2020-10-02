Montana adds 360 new COVID-19 cases; Yellowstone County tops 1,000 active

Five more people have died in Montana due to COVID-19 and Yellowstone County surpassed 1,000 active cases for the first time, according to the state’s Joint Information Center.
Montana added 360 new cases on Friday, Montana’s second highest daily case count since the record daily high of 429 cases Thursday. Wednesday saw the third highest number of daily cases added with 348.
The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 4,100. Yellowstone County added 69 new cases, which brought the total active number to 1,013. It’s the first county in the state to report 1,000 active cases. The county has seen 3,493 cases since March and currently accounts for 24% of the state's total active case count.
Friday the state reported five new deaths attributable to COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 186.
In the first two days of October the state has seen six deaths from the virus.
A man in his 80s died in Big Horn County, the county’s public health department said Thursday.
“Our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and the community of Big Horn County for his tragic loss,” the health department said in a statement.
Roosevelt County reported two deaths, bringing the total in the county to seven.
Cascade County also saw an additional death, according to the state map. There have been six deaths there.
As of Friday morning a total of 177 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. In total, 729 people have been hospitalized since March. Of the 13,855 total cases the state has seen, 9,596 are considered recovered.
Another 4,653 tests were announced Friday. The state has run a total of 353,362 tests.
October’s active case numbers are startling compared to this time last month. Since Sept. 1, the state has nearly doubled the total number of COVID-19 cases.
On Sept. 2, the state had confirmed 7,691 cases. Montana now totals 13,855.
Information about cases reported by the Joint Information Center and updated on the state's case mapping and information website comes from data supplied by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Gallatin County added the second highest number of daily cases behind Yellowstone County, with 63 cases bringing the active total there to 224.
Flathead, Cascade and Missoula counties now rank as having the second, third and fourth highest number of active cases respectively, behind Yellowstone.
Fathead County’s 24 cases bring the active case total to 607.
Cascade County’s 28 cases bring the active case total to 384.
Missoula County’s 29 cases bring the active case total to 335.
Other counties reporting cases Friday include:
• Lewis and Clark added 22 (384 active).
• Beaverhead added 13 (47 active).
• Roosevelt added 11 (209 active).
• Richland added 10 (44 active).
• Glacier added nine (248 active).
• Fallon added six (10 active).
• Park added six (26 active.)
• Ravalli added six 924 active).
• Deer Lodge added five (10 active).
• Pondera added five (42 active).
• Valley added five (41 active).
• Big Horn added four (134 active).
• Chouteau added four (15 active).
• Dawson added four (six active).
• Granite added three (eight active).
• Carter added three (eight active).
• Custer added three (12 active).
• Jefferson added three (36 active).
• Lake added three (41 active).
• Lincoln added three (25 active).
• Rosebud added three (95 active).
• Stillwater added three (37 active).
• Hill added two (54 active).
• Madison added two (11 active).
• McCone added two (four active).
• Blaine added one (20 active).
• Meagher added one (six active).
• Powder River added one (14 active).
• Prairie added one (four active).
• Sweet Grass added one (seven active).
• Wibaux added one (one active).
According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported information for Thursday's reported cases is as follows:
County
Gender
Age Range
Date Reported
Beaverhead
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
M
10-19
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Beaverhead
M
10-19
10/01/2020
Big Horn
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Big Horn
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Big Horn
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Big Horn
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Blaine
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Carter
M
0-9
10/01/2020
Carter
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Carter
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
0-9
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
0-9
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
70-79
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Cascade
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Cascade
M
80-89
10/01/2020
Chouteau
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Chouteau
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Chouteau
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Chouteau
M
0-9
10/01/2020
Custer
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Custer
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Custer
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Dawson
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Dawson
M
10-19
10/01/2020
Dawson
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Dawson
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Deer Lodge
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Deer Lodge
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Deer Lodge
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Deer Lodge
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Deer Lodge
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Fallon
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Fallon
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Fallon
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Fallon
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Fallon
M
0-9
10/01/2020
Fallon
F
70-79
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
0-9
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
70-79
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
0-9
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
80-89
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Flathead
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
80-89
10/01/2020
Flathead
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
10-19
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
70-79
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
70-79
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
90-99
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
70-79
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
90-99
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
80-89
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
70-79
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
90-99
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
90-99
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Gallatin
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Gallatin
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Glacier
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Glacier
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Glacier
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Glacier
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Glacier
M
80-89
10/01/2020
Glacier
M
10-19
10/01/2020
Glacier
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Glacier
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Glacier
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Granite
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Granite
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Granite
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Granite
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Hill
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Hill
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Jefferson
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Jefferson
M
80-89
10/01/2020
Jefferson
M
70-79
10/01/2020
Lake
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Lake
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Lake
M
10-19
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
0-9
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
10-19
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Lewis and Clark
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Lincoln
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Lincoln
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Lincoln
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Madison
M
90-99
10/01/2020
Madison
F
70-79
10/01/2020
McCone
M
60-69
10/01/2020
McCone
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Meagher
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
100
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
70-79
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Missoula
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Missoula
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Park
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Park
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Park
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Park
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Park
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Park
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Pondera
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Pondera
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Pondera
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Pondera
F
80-89
10/01/2020
Pondera
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Powder River
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Prairie
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Ravalli
F
70-79
10/01/2020
Ravalli
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Ravalli
F
70-79
10/01/2020
Ravalli
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Ravalli
M
0-9
10/01/2020
Ravalli
F
70-79
10/01/2020
Richland
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Richland
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Richland
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Richland
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Richland
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Richland
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Richland
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Richland
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Richland
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Richland
M
10-19
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
F
80-89
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
F
80-89
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Roosevelt
F
70-79
10/01/2020
Rosebud
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Rosebud
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Rosebud
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Stillwater
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Stillwater
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Stillwater
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Sweet Grass
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Valley
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Valley
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Valley
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Valley
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Valley
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Wibaux
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
80-89
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
70-79
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
40-49
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
60-69
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
0-9
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
10-19
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
40-49
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
50-59
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
60-69
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
M
30-39
10/01/2020
Yellowstone
F
20-29
10/01/2020
