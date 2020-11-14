 Skip to main content
Montana adds 37 COVID-19 deaths; 1,660 new cases
Montana added another 1,660 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths in an update Saturday morning to the state's case mapping and information website. 

The new cases bring the state's active case total to 17,900, according to the state's website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The state reported 37 deaths on Saturday, bringing the total of statewide deaths due to COVID-19 to 514.

Statewide, a total of 435 people were actively hospitalized Saturday. There have been a total of 2,042 people hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19. 

Montana has had 45,886 confirmed COVID-19 infections since March. Of those people infected, 27,472 are listed on the state website as recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. If a person is designated as recovered under those guidelines that does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or adverse health effects related to their illness.

Another 3,150 tests were completed by Saturday, bringing the statewide testing total to 569,694.

This story will be updated. 

