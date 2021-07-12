Montana adds 374 COVID cases, 6 deaths in last week

Montana has added 374 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, and six new deaths.

Confirmed active cases in Montana increased to 466, up from 375 reported on July 6 by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Montana health care workers have administered 874,859 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the state as of Monday, an increase of 5,825 doses in the past week. About 47% of the state’s eligible population is considered to be fully vaccinated, amounting to just over 434,242 people.

Active COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state jumped to 51, up 12 from last Tuesday. The virus has caused 5,555 Montanans to be hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

State data released Wednesday listed Montana as having 505 cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, of which 457 cases are the Alpha variant, 33 cases are the Delta variant and 15 cases are the Gamma variant.