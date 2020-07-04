Montana adds 39 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,167 since the start of the pandemic.

Yellowstone County currently leads the state in active cases, with 124 total. The county reported 19 new cases Saturday.

Gallatin County added five new cases. Teton County reported four cases. Madison County added two, and Carbon, Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Missoula, Park, Richland, and Silver Bow Counties added one new case each.

On Thursday, Big Horn County reported that a fourth resident, a woman in her 60s, had died from COVID-19. That same day, the state reported its largest single-day increase of new cases.

There are currently 466 active cases statewide, with 20 people hospitalized.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.