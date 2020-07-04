You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montana adds 39 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday
editor's pick topical alert top story

Montana adds 39 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,167 since the start of the pandemic. 

Yellowstone County currently leads the state in active cases, with 124 total. The county reported 19 new cases Saturday.

Gallatin County added five new cases. Teton County reported four cases. Madison County added two, and Carbon, Flathead, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Lincoln, Missoula, Park, Richland, and Silver Bow Counties added one new case each.

On Thursday, Big Horn County reported that a fourth resident, a woman in her 60s, had died from COVID-19. That same day, the state reported its largest single-day increase of new cases.

There are currently 466 active cases statewide, with 20 people hospitalized.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Arlee Celebration Canceled

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News