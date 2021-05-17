 Skip to main content
Montana adds 39 new COVID-29 cases, death toll stays at 1,598
Montana reported another 39 COVID-19 cases in Monday in an update to the state case mapping and information website.

As of Monday, there were 1,055 active cases in the state. The state’s official death toll from the disease remained at 1,598.

Total cases in Montana have reached 110,723.

The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 771,705 by Monday. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reports that 369,505 Montanans, or roughly 34% of the state’s residents, are considered fully vaccinated.

Active hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported to be at 63 statewide. Total hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Montana have reached 5,157.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the pandemic has exposed undeniable effects of racism, leading to health disparities that have hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans.He made those comments during a graduation ceremony for Emory University.Fauci told students not to forget about the affects the pandemic has had on minority groups."Let us promise ourselves that our corporate memory of this tragic reality of an infectious disease disparately hospitalized and kills people of color does not fade after we return to some form of normality," he said.Fauci went on to praise the graduates for handling and adapting during the pandemic.He was also awarded the Emory University president's medal.

Of the COVID-19 cases in Montana, 108,070 are considered recovered, meaning the people infected meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for a person to be released from isolation.

By Monday 701 more tests had been completed. Since the start of the pandemic, Montana health care workers have taken more than 1.3 million COVID-19 tests.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Monday update:

• Flathead County with 16 (118 active)

• Cascade County with 11 (258 active)

• Lewis and Clark County with five (67 active)

• Carbon County with two (five active)

• Richland County with two (three active)

• Chouteau County with one (five active)

• Jefferson County with one (11 active)

• Missoula County with one (48 active)

