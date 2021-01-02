Montana adds 399 new cases of COVID-19, 10 more deaths

Montana added 399 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 10 more of its residents have died due to the virus, according to the latest update to the state’s mapping and tracking website.

The latest update brings the total number of active cases in the state to 4,999, and is the first for the New Year. Deaths related to COVID-19 have now reached 971. Data for the state’s website comes via the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

The seven-day rolling average of deaths due to COVID-19 across the United States had decreased by the end of 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, but the total number since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 346,000.

In Montana, where nearly 17,000 people have now been vaccinated as part of the state’s phased distribution program, more than 250 residents have died from COVID-19-related illnesses during the past 30 days.