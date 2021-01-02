Montana adds 399 new cases of COVID-19, 10 more deaths

Montana added 399 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and 10 more of its residents have died due to the virus, according to the latest update to the state’s mapping and tracking website.
The latest update brings the total number of active cases in the state to 4,999, and is the first for the New Year. Deaths related to COVID-19 have now reached 971. Data for the state’s website comes via the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
The seven-day rolling average of deaths due to COVID-19 across the United States had decreased by the end of 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, but the total number since the start of the pandemic has surpassed 346,000.
In Montana, where nearly 17,000 people have now been vaccinated as part of the state’s phased distribution program, more than 250 residents have died from COVID-19-related illnesses during the past 30 days.
Since the first case in the state back in March, nearly 82,000 residents have tested positive for the respiratory virus that has put a total of 3,618 Montana residents into the hospital. As of Saturday, COVID-19 had 194 people hospitalized. The latest snapshot report on the status of Montana’s hospitals, published Dec. 31, showed five of the state’s 10 largest hospitals reporting 70% or more of their beds to be occupied with patients.
Of the 81,944 people in Montana who have tested positive for COVID-19, 75,974 have recovered, meeting the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a safe release from isolation after contracting the virus.
Another 1,190 tests were completed by Saturday to bring the statewide testing total to 792,779.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Saturday update:
• Gallatin with 96 (425 active)
• Yellowstone with 63 (1,385 active)
• Missoula with 56 (267 active)
• Sanders with 27 (36 active)
• Lake with 21 (78 active)
• Silver Bow with 20 (123 active)
• Lewis and Clark with 15 (561 active)
• Hill with 14 (43 active)
• Richland with 12 (34 active)
• Cascade with six (708 active)
• Glacier with six (38 active)
• Madison with six (19 active)
• Powell with six (11 active)
• Roosevelt with six (19 active)
• Chouteau with five (26 active)
• Stillwater with five (35 active)
• Flathead with four (463 active)
• Phillips with four (15 active)
• Broadwater with three (13 active)
• Fergus with three (53 active)
• Teton with three (11 active)
• Beaverhead with two (16 active)
• Blaine with two (seven active)
• Carbon with two (17 active)
• Dawson with two (10 active)
• Deer Lodge with two (21 active)
• Granite with two (four active)
• Jefferson with two (57 active)
• Lincoln with one (52 active)
• Meagher with one (one active)
• Toole with one (six active)
• Valley with one (10 active)