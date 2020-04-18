Montana adds 4 new COVID-19 cases Saturday; 243 total recoveries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana added four new known cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with three in Yellowstone County and one in Missoula County.

The Yellowstone County cases are two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s. The Missoula County case is a man in his 20s.

The newly announced cases bring the statewide total to 426, with at least 243 recoveries and 17 actively hospitalized in the state.

On Friday, the state saw two more deaths related to the disease, bringing the total to 10 statewide.

One was a woman in Cascade County older than 65, who had underlying health conditions. The other was a man in his 50s in Yellowstone County, who is likely the youngest reported person in the state to die of complications from the new coronavirus.

Both of the deaths Friday were the first for their respective counties.

Gallatin County still leads the state in total cases, with 142. The county with the next highest number is Yellowstone, with 70.