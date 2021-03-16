Montana adds 422 COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Montana added 422 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and three more of its residents have died due to the virus.

The statewide death toll from COVID-19 in Montana is now at 1,396. Deer Lodge, Park and Phillips counties each reported one of their residents dying.

The year 2020 ended with 1,104 COVID-19 related deaths in Montana, according to a reported released Tuesday by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. While the figures in the report are expected to change slightly, the pandemic will likely remain the third-leading cause of death for the year. The death rate in Montana increased by 14% in 2020 compared to the average for the five previous years, and officials DPHHS cite COVID-19 as the reason for that increase.

Todd Harwell, the administrator for the public health and safety division of DPHHS, said 2020 was the first year since the state began tracking data on deaths in the early 1900s that more people died in Montana than were born.

“It’s been a horrific year, and hopefully we’ve got some light at the end of the tunnel,” Harwell said.