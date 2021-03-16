Montana adds 422 COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Montana added 422 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and three more of its residents have died due to the virus.
The statewide death toll from COVID-19 in Montana is now at 1,396. Deer Lodge, Park and Phillips counties each reported one of their residents dying.
The year 2020 ended with 1,104 COVID-19 related deaths in Montana, according to a reported released Tuesday by the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. While the figures in the report are expected to change slightly, the pandemic will likely remain the third-leading cause of death for the year. The death rate in Montana increased by 14% in 2020 compared to the average for the five previous years, and officials DPHHS cite COVID-19 as the reason for that increase.
Todd Harwell, the administrator for the public health and safety division of DPHHS, said 2020 was the first year since the state began tracking data on deaths in the early 1900s that more people died in Montana than were born.
“It’s been a horrific year, and hopefully we’ve got some light at the end of the tunnel,” Harwell said.
While new cases in Montana have tapered off since peaking in the fall of 2020, Harwell said the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing and isolating when infected will not diminish until herd immunity is reached through vaccines.
Healthcare workers throughout the state administered nearly 5,000 more COVID-19 vaccinations since the previous day. At total of 142,490 Montana residents are now considered to be fully vaccinated.
The number of active cases in the state is currently at 878, according to the state’s virus mapping and tracking website. Although the increase in cases follows several weeks of the state averaging less than 200 new cases a day, the spike is the result of a reporting error out of Cascade County.
The reporting error from a county health care partner resulted in a backlog of around 370 old cases dating from late December 2020 through March 10, according to a press release from Cascade City-County Health Department. The backlog created a surge of new cases reported out of Cascade County both Monday and Tuesday that is expected to subside by Wednesday’s update. As of Tuesday, the country reported 38 confirmed active cases.
The virus has hospitalized a total of 4,683 people since the start of the outbreak, 54 of whom are currently hospitalized. According to a snapshot report from DPHHS published Monday, eight of Montana’s 10 largest hospitals were treating at least one COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, 102,344 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the state’s first case in March 2020. Of those who have tested positive, 100,070 are considered to be recovered, meeting the standards set of the Centers for Disease Control and prevention for a person to safely leave isolation without infecting others. That does not necessarily mean that health issues caused by COVID-19, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell, do not still linger.
Another 4,177 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide testing total to 1,141,955.
- Cascade County with 308 (38 active)
- Yellowstone County with 26 (124 active)
- Gallatin County with 17 (129 active)
- Ravalli County with 12 (39 active)
- Missoula County with eight (126 active)
- Silver Bow County with seven (50 active)
- Dawson County with six (four active)
- Flathead County with five (93 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with five (54 active)
- Custer County with three (seven active)
- Blaine County with two (seven active)
- Deer Lodge County with two (eight active)
- Glacier County with two (one active)
- Madison County with two (four active)
- Roosevelt County with two (five active)
- Beaverhead County with one (nine active)
- Big Horn County with one (12 active)
- Fergus County with one (five active)
- Granite County with one (one active)
- Hill County with one (five active)
- Jefferson County with one (23 active)
- Lake County with one (28 active)
- Park County with one (19 active)
- Phillips County with one (13 active)
- Stillwater County with one (five active)
- Sweet Grass County with one (four active)
- Valley County with one (15 active)