Montana adds 427 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Monday update

Montana added another 427 COVID-19 cases and one death in an update Monday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The website relies on data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to a new all-time high of 15,771. The additional death reported brings the statewide death total to 457 people.
At the beginning of October, Montana had 3,891 active cases and 181 total deaths.
Changes to the DPPHS reporting system made over the weekend limited the number of cases uploaded into the system Sunday, according to a note from the state's Joint Information Center that accompanied the Monday update.
As a result, Monday's case count is lower than expected, Tuesday's will be higher and it may take a few days to catch up on all the new case reporting, the note says.
The reporting system changes were described as an "essential upgrade."
Yellowstone County added 223 COVID-19 cases in the Monday update. No other county besides Yellowstone added more than 66 cases Monday. The new cases bring Yellowstone County's active case total to 3,680.
A total of 470 people were hospitalized as of Monday's update and since March there have been 1,492 people hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.
A DPPHS hospital occupancy and capacity snapshot report from Sunday showed that 8 out of 10 large hospitals in the state had intensive care units with either limited availability or near capacity.
Seven out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported hospital beds in limited availability or near capacity.
There were about 917 hospital beds available statewide Sunday. A total of 75 ICU beds were available in the state Sunday. COVID-19 patients accounted for 81 ICU beds across the state Sunday, while non COVID-19 patients accounted for 127 beds.
A total of 42 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators statewide Sunday. Thirty-five people without COVID-19 were on hospital ventilators Sunday. The state had 383 ventilators available at the time of the report.
St. Peter's Health in Helena had more than 90% of its hospital beds filled Sunday and was treating 15 COVID-19 patients and 71 non COVID-19 patients. The snapshot report showed no beds available at the hospital.
St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings also had more than 90% of its beds occupied Sunday. The hospital was treating 55 COVID-19 patients and 161 non COVID-19 patients and showed no open beds in the snapshot report.
The only other hospital treating more COVID-19 patients in Montana Sunday was the Billings Clinic, where 71 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19. The hospital had another 203 non COVID-19 inpatients and 55 open beds.
Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls had beds occupied by 51 COVID-19 patients and 154 non COVID-19 patients. The hospital had 35 open beds.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula's beds were occupied by 26 COVID-19 patients and 134 non COVID-19 patients. The hospital had 66 open beds Sunday.
In Butte, St. James Healthcare had 15 COVID-19 patients, 41 non COVID-19 patients occupying beds. The hospital had 17 open beds.
Bozeman Health Deaconess hospital had 19 COVID-19 patients and 50 non COVID-19 patients occupying beds. The hospital had 29 open beds Sunday.
Benefis, the Billings Clinic, Bozeman Deaconess, St. James Healthcare and Providence St. Patrick all had between 70% and 90% of their hospital beds occupied Sunday.
In terms of ICU beds, there were eight available in Billings on Sunday, with five at the Billings Clinic and three at St. Vincent Healthcare. Benefis in Great Falls had one ICU bed open. St. Peter's Health had no ICU beds available Sunday. Providence St. Patrick had six ICU beds open Sunday. St. James Healthcare had three ICU beds open. Bozeman Health Deaconess had four ICU beds open. Kalispell Medical Center had the 23 ICU beds open and had fewer than 70% of its hospital beds occupied Sunday.
Monday's update brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state above the 40,000 mark. There have been 40,053 COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected 23,825 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
If someone is considered recovered, that does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or adverse health effects.
As of Oct. 30, people in their 20s accounted for 20% of all reported COVID-19 cases in Montana. The next most common age group was people in their 30s(16%), followed by people in their 40s (13%) and people in their 50s (13%).
An interim epidemiological analysis released last week by DPHHS showed that COVID-19 has killed Montanans between the ages of 30 and 100 with a median age of 78 as of Oct. 30. Among those in the state who have died because of COVID-19 in the state 56% were male. For those whose race was known, 60% of people who died (148) identified as white and 36% (90) as Native American. Native Americans are about 7% of Montana’s population, but represent 21% of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state.
The DPHHS analysis showed that COVID-19 is most commonly transmitted in Montana through clusters. Cluster transmission means a case is part of a known cluster of cases. Cluster transmission accounted for about 32% of cases DPHHS reviewed in its report. Household contacts are the second most common route of transmission in the state, accounting for about 22% of cases.
Contact transmission, when a person has contact with someone with COVID-19 who is not part of a cluster and not part of their household, is the source of transmission for 21% of cases reviewed by DPHHS.
Half of all cases in Montana reported in September and October were the result of contact or household contact transmission, according to the DPHHS report.
Community transmission made up 19% of all cases reviewed. Community transmission is when a case is unable to be linked with other known cases, according to the DPHHS report. Travel related transmission accounts for about 5% of cases in the state.
The prevalence of cases connected to different routes of transmission differs between some counties.
In Cascade County, which had 1,827 active COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths Monday, cluster transmission accounted for nearly two-thirds of cases, according to DPHHS. In Big Horn and Flathead Counties, cluster transmission is the cause of 40% of all cases.
Contact transmission is the cause of transmission for more than 40% of new cases in Big Horn, Missoula and Yellowstone counties, according to the DPHHS report.
Gallatin, Yellowstone and Missoula counties have the most cases attributed to community transmission in the state, with 27%, 18% and 18% for each respective county.
Another 14,322 tests were completed by Monday, bringing the statewide testing total to 540,913.
Counties added the following number of cases in Monday's update:
- Yellowstone 223 (3,680 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 66 (1,139 active)
- Missoula with 34 (1,457 active)
- Blaine with 16 (168 active)
- Carbon with 14 (116 active)
- Hill with 11 (437 active)
- Richland with 10 (87 active)
- Lincoln with nine (125 active)
- Sweet Grass with seven (1,449 active)
- Valley with six (104 active)
- Big Horn with five (366 active)
- Teton with five (29 active)
- Madison with four (76 active)
- Sheridan with four (70 active)
- Toole with four (69 active)
- Fallon with one (56 active)
This story will be updated.
