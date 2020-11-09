Montana adds 427 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Monday update

Contact transmission, when a person has contact with someone with COVID-19 who is not part of a cluster and not part of their household, is the source of transmission for 21% of cases reviewed by DPHHS.

Half of all cases in Montana reported in September and October were the result of contact or household contact transmission, according to the DPHHS report.

Community transmission made up 19% of all cases reviewed. Community transmission is when a case is unable to be linked with other known cases, according to the DPHHS report. Travel related transmission accounts for about 5% of cases in the state.

The prevalence of cases connected to different routes of transmission differs between some counties.

In Cascade County, which had 1,827 active COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths Monday, cluster transmission accounted for nearly two-thirds of cases, according to DPHHS. In Big Horn and Flathead Counties, cluster transmission is the cause of 40% of all cases.

Contact transmission is the cause of transmission for more than 40% of new cases in Big Horn, Missoula and Yellowstone counties, according to the DPHHS report.