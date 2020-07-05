Montana adds 45 COVID-19 cases Sunday; Yellowstone County leads state with 140 active

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana added another 45 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to the latest data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Sunday, Montana has averaged about 50 new cases a day for the last week.

There are 511 active cases of COVID-19 in Montana.

Active hospitalizations were still holding at 20 as of Sunday morning. Recoveries also remained unchanged at 678. The state reported no new deaths Sunday morning. The total number of deaths in Montana caused by COVID-19 is 23.

Montana has now had 1,212 total cases of COVID-19.

New cases were reported Sunday in the following counties: Yellowstone (16), Gallatin (11), Big Horn (3), Glacier (3), Lake (2), Madison (2), Beaverhead (1), Flathead (1), Hill (1), Lewis and Clark (1) and Missoula (1).

Yellowstone County currently has the most active cases in the state with 140. Behind Yellowstone County is Gallatin County with 76, Missoula County with 60, Big Horn County with 47 and Glacier county with 18.

Of the 16 new Yellowstone County cases reported Sunday, seven are people in their 20s. Of those people four are women and three are men.