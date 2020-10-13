Montana adds 530 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Another 530 COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,774, according to the latest update provided by the state's Joint Information Center.
The newly reported cases are based on reports from local health departments to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state has reported 4,264 COVID-19 cases since last Tuesday. Active cases have increased by 2,791 since last Tuesday.
People are considered recovered in Montana when they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
During a press conference held Tuesday, Gov. Steve Bullock said large social gatherings continue to be the state’s biggest threat in terms of spreading the virus. Bullock said that avoiding large gatherings and bolstering the enforcement of health restrictions can both curb the upswing in cases that the state has seen and prevent health officers from needing to close businesses and schools.
“No one certainly wants to see their favorite brewery close their doors. No one wants to have to see their neighbor unable to work, since their children can’t be in school,” Bullock said.
The state also reported another five deaths Tuesday, bringing the statewide death total to 217 people, compared to 192 deaths reported as of last Tuesday and 177 deaths reported two weeks ago.
Two of those deaths were reported in Big Horn County, one a man in his 60s who died Sunday, and a woman in her 70s who died Monday. Neither person was hospitalized before they died, according to a press release from Rhonda Johnson, the county's public information officer.
The two deaths bring the county's death total to 31 people.
Another death added to the state's case mapping website was first reported by the Blaine County Health Department on Sunday. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths reported out of Blaine County.
Another death was reported in Rosebud County, which brings to 20 the total number of Rosebud County residents who have died as a result of COVID-19.
A death was also reported out of Valley County. The person died last Saturday and was described by the county health department as a man in his 80s.
He is the second person in Valley County to die as a result of COVID-19. The other person who died was a man in his 50s, according to the health department.
Montana law empowers health officers to issue orders when necessary to safeguard against any public health threats, and Bullock said Tuesday that his office is working to help local county attorneys enforce those laws.
Last week, the Missoulian reported that the Missoula City-County Health Department would increase its enforcement of coronavirus restrictions through inspections of bars and restaurants. Bullock said Missoula, along with Lewis and Clark and Silver Bow counties would serve as “templates” for others to follow in prioritizing compliance with local health officer orders. He said he is also fine with using CARES Act funds to help county attorneys pay for the extra time and effort spent on giving health officers the legal support that they need.
Bullock said that during his conversations with public health officers throughout the state, the majority of coronavirus violations have been resolved by an informal call or visit from the health department. Very rarely has a compliance order issued by a health department since to start of the pandemic not been followed, Bullock said, but health officers need to be able to fall back on county attorneys to pursue civil enforcement when that occurs.
“In normal times, officers can issue tickets for every speeding violation that occurs on the road, but if drivers know that there are no officers on patrol, they can certainly speed with impunity,” he said.
The Missoulian reported Tuesday evening that health officials had temporarily closed two Missoula bars for their failure to uphold COVID-19 precautions.
Along with the new cases and deaths, active hospitalizations in the state rose to 294. Both active cases and active hospitalizations as reported on the state's case mapping website are the highest they have been in the state since the pandemic began.
Monday, Billings Clinic confirmed it had contracted with a company to have a refrigerated truck on standby in case the hospital's morgue runs out of space to store the bodies of people who have died from COVID-19.
Nancy Iversen, the director of infection control and patient safety at the clinic, said during a press conference Monday that some Billings Clinic offices were being converted into hospital rooms to make room for the surge in patients.
Support Local Journalism
Yellowstone County hospitals serve a region with a population of about 650,000 people and have been taking in patients from outside the county and state.
In its most recent snapshot report of statewide hospital capacity based on information available Monday, DPHHS reported 868 open hospital beds in the state. About 248 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients and another 1,265 were occupied by non COVID-19 patients.
The state had 101 open intensive care unit beds and 318 ventilators available, according to the report. A total of 43 COVID-19 patients were in ICU beds and 32 were on ventilators, according to the report.
The last report before this week's update was published Friday. At that time 1,093 non COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, 218 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and 699 beds were available.
Hospitalizations in all categories and available beds have increased this week compared to the previous report.
Another 9,193 tests were completed by Tuesday morning, bringing the statewide testing total to 409,651.
Jim Murphy, the state’s epidemiologist, said during the governor’s press conference that unlike the community testing conducted in earlier months that included asymptomatic people, the bulk of the tests conducted by the state are those who are showing signs of COVID-19 and close contacts of those who have tested positive.
“If you test more, you will find more cases, but I think that the more important thing here is to recognize who we’re testing,” he said.
Montana has had 19,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 11,620 are considered recovered.
The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center put the United States death total at 215,355 people Tuesday. The country has had 7.8 million cases, according to the same source.
A COVID-19 risk level map that represents a joint effort between the Harvard Global Health Institute and multiple other organizations was last updated Sunday. At that point in time, Montana had the third worst number of daily new cases per 100,000 people on a rolling seven day average.
Only North Dakota and South Dakota were ranked worse than Montana.
Heading into last week the White House Coronavirus Task Force had identified Montana has one of 24 states in the red zone for new cases per 100,000 population.
Montana remained in the red zone heading into this week and was ranked third worst in the nation for new cases per 100,000 population, according to a recent White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
Twelve counties in Montana had new cases in the double-digits Tuesday.
The ten counties with the highest active case total reported the following new cases:
- Yellowstone with 92 (1,578 active)
- Flathead with 47 (1,116 active)
- Missoula with 56 (662 active)
- Cascade with 24 (619 active)
- Gallatin with 41 (559 active)
- Glacier with eight (510 active)
- Roosevelt with 63 (318 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 22 (238 active)
- Hill with 24 (184 active)
- Toole with 13 (164 active)
Other counties added the following cases Tuesday:
- Silver Bow wit 29 (122 active)
- Wheatland with 15 (30 active)
- Lake with 13 (123 active)
- Big Horn with nine (144 active)
- Carbon with nine (39 active)
- Stillwater with eight (48 active)
- Fergus with five (63 active)
- Lincoln with five (88 active)
- Pondera with five (66 active)
- Ravalli with five (71 active)
- Richland with five (94 active)
- Valley with five (92 active)
- Custer with four (33 active)
- Dawson with four (47 active)
- Powell with four (15 active)
- Rosebud with four (95 active)
- Musselshell with three (13 active)
- Carter with two (three active)
- Jefferson with two (28 active)
- Judith Basin with two (three active)
- Blaine with one (90 active)
- Sheridan with one (16 active)
According to the Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported of cases announced Tuesday is as follows:
The Billings Gazette's Paul Hamby contributed to this report.
