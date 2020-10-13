Montana adds 530 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Two of those deaths were reported in Big Horn County, one a man in his 60s who died Sunday, and a woman in her 70s who died Monday. Neither person was hospitalized before they died, according to a press release from Rhonda Johnson, the county's public information officer.

The two deaths bring the county's death total to 31 people.

Another death added to the state's case mapping website was first reported by the Blaine County Health Department on Sunday. There have been two COVID-19 related deaths reported out of Blaine County.

Another death was reported in Rosebud County, which brings to 20 the total number of Rosebud County residents who have died as a result of COVID-19.

A death was also reported out of Valley County. The person died last Saturday and was described by the county health department as a man in his 80s.

He is the second person in Valley County to die as a result of COVID-19. The other person who died was a man in his 50s, according to the health department.

Montana law empowers health officers to issue orders when necessary to safeguard against any public health threats, and Bullock said Tuesday that his office is working to help local county attorneys enforce those laws.