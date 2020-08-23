Montana adds 54 COVID-19 cases; Yellowstone County has more than 50% of active cases in state

Updated COVID-19 testing data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services shows another round of testing has confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases in the state.
The new cases come from 1,033 new tests.
The county reporting the highest number of new cases is Yellowstone County, with 18.
The county Sunday morning had 777 active cases out of 1,523 statewide, meaning Yellowstone County accounts for about 51% of active cases in the state.
A total of 35 people have died in Yellowstone County as a result of COVID-19, according to the state's website. Additional information had not yet been released about the 35th death in Yellowstone County as of about 10:25 a.m. Sunday.
Of the 34 deaths for which additional information has been reported, only two of those people were younger than 60.
The nationwide death total is at 176,464 people, out of 5.6 million confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center, which tracks COVID-19 data.
Last Thursday there were a total of 49 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County, of which 24 people were county residents. Of the 49 hospitalizations, 15 people were in an intensive care unit and seven were on ventilator machines.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder announced Friday that 30 inmates at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility had tested positive.
School is scheduled to start back up again in Billings on Monday. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday in which County Health Officer John Felton, Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham and RiverStone Chief Medical Officer Megan Littlefield will discuss the COVID-19 situation in the county and its impact on Billings public schools.
Neighboring Big Horn County, which has the second-highest case total in the state, added another three cases to bring its active case total to 169. The county has had 15 people die, and 15 were hospitalized Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson. Johnson reported a slightly lower active case total for her county, with 162 cases. She wrote in an update emailed Sunday morning that of those 162 cases, 147 people were quarantining and recovering at home.
The county has 428 people considered recovered.
There were no new cases reported in nearby Rosebud County, which as the third-highest active case total in the state with 110. Rosebud County's Health Department has said previously that the statewide map combines the county health department's reporting and the reporting of Northern Cheyenne Public Health.
Last Friday the Rosebud County Health Department posted on its Facebook page seeking to clarify the number of cases it had reported. At the time, the county health department had seven active cases, indicating that almost all the active cases in the county were being reported by Northern Cheyenne Public Health.
It was not immediately clear Sunday morning to what extent the 110 active cases reported out of the county were split between Northern Cheyenne Public Health and the Rosebud County Health Department.
Other counties reporting new cases Sunday include: Flathead with 10 (104 active), Glacier with six (26 active) Missoula with four (45 active), Big Horn with three (169 active), Cascade with two (32 active), Custer with one (three active), Gallatin with one (34 active), Hill with one (eight active), Lincoln with one (three active), Madison with one (four active), Phillips with one (37 active), Pondera with one (four active), Powell with one (one active), Sweet Grass with one (three active), Teton with one (two active) and Valley with one (five active).
The Yellowstone County Unified Health Command operates an online COVID-19 dashboard showing the status of various public health categories and functions related to COVID-19.
The dashboard uses three different colors to indicate status. Green means "operating at expected/normal capacity." Yellow means "needs beginning to outpace capacity" and red means "stressed operations/critical concerns."
Sunday morning, the dashboard showed it had last been updated Aug. 17 with the following statuses:
- Health Department Capacity, defined as having sufficient staff for COVID-19 monitoring and follow-up, was in yellow status.
- Case Investigation, defined as the ability to manage investigations and contact tracing for all COVID-19 positive results, was in yellow status.
- Testing Capacity, defined as staff and supplies to screen and test all individuals recommended for COVID-19 testing, was in yellow status.
- Healthcare System Capacity, defined as sufficient hospital staff, beds, and equipment to treat patients with COVID-19 and all other patients safely, was in yellow status.
- Disease Surveillance, defined as monitoring emergency department visits for respiratory symptoms, was in green status.
- Regional Impact, defined as active COVID-19 cases in UHC's regional service area including surrounding counties, Wyoming, North and South Dakota, was in yellow status.
