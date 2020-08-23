Montana adds 54 COVID-19 cases; Yellowstone County has more than 50% of active cases in state

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder announced Friday that 30 inmates at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility had tested positive.

School is scheduled to start back up again in Billings on Monday. A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday in which County Health Officer John Felton, Billings Public Schools Superintendent Greg Upham and RiverStone Chief Medical Officer Megan Littlefield will discuss the COVID-19 situation in the county and its impact on Billings public schools.

Neighboring Big Horn County, which has the second-highest case total in the state, added another three cases to bring its active case total to 169. The county has had 15 people die, and 15 were hospitalized Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson. Johnson reported a slightly lower active case total for her county, with 162 cases. She wrote in an update emailed Sunday morning that of those 162 cases, 147 people were quarantining and recovering at home.

The county has 428 people considered recovered.

There were no new cases reported in nearby Rosebud County, which as the third-highest active case total in the state with 110. Rosebud County's Health Department has said previously that the statewide map combines the county health department's reporting and the reporting of Northern Cheyenne Public Health.