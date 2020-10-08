 Skip to main content
Montana adds 615 COVID-19 cases, 28 more hospitalizations; active cases near 6,000
Montana adds 615 COVID-19 cases, 28 more hospitalizations; active cases near 6,000

The number of active cases in Montana continued to approach 6,000 Thursday morning after the state reported another 615 new cases, according to newly released numbers by Montana's Joint Information Center.

With the addition of the cases, the state had 5,824 active cases Thursday morning compared to 3,891 last Thursday and 2,443 two weeks ago.

The new cases reported Thursday bring the state's total number of confirmed cases to 16,677, which is an increase of 3,177 total cases since last Thursday. Of those people in Montana who have been infected 10,656 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended benchmarks for releasing someone from isolation.

The number of people actively hospitalized in Montana also increased by 28, bringing the statewide number of active hospitalizations to 263, compared to 178 last Thursday and 128 two weeks ago.

In total the state has had 851 people hospitalized because of COVID-19.

A total of 86 people were hospitalized in Yellowstone County hospitals on Wednesday. Thursday morning, Flathead City-County Health Department was reporting 22 people hospitalized.

The new hospitalizations come a day after state health officials during a press call with Gov. Steve Bullock continued to warn of the increasing strain on hospitals throughout the state.

Jim Murphy, the head of the DPHHS communicable disease control and prevention bureau, said, "Hospitals we've been talking to are stressed and a few are at or near capacity and have had to divert patients to other facilities."

With the increased hospitalizations and case counts along with the number of weekly cases reported continuing to rise, the state is also expecting more deaths, Murphy said.

The deaths of four more people were also added to the state's case mapping website, including three Big Horn County residents whose deaths were initially reported by the county Wednesday afternoon and bring the county's death total to 26.

The four deaths bring the state's death total to 197.

The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center put the United States COVID-19 death total Thursday morning at 212,154 people.

Another death reported Thursday was a Yellowstone County resident. He was the 70th county resident to die as a result of COVID-19 related illness, the health department reported. Of the people reported to have died in Yellowstone County as a result of COVID-19, 66 have died since July 6.

The person who died was a man in his 80s. He died at a Yellowstone County hospital Monday, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

Sixteen different counties added 10 or more cases Thursday. Information on the state's case mapping website is based on data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Missoula County added 102 cases in the Thursday update, more than any other county. That brings the county's total number of active cases to 503.

Another 5,489 tests were recently completed, bringing the statewide case total to 381,665.

For the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, the state had a test positivity rate of 10%, compared to 4% in July and about 5% in August. The test positivity rate for September was 8%, according to a DPHHS interim epidemiological analysis published Thursday.

On Sept. 20 in one of its weekly reports to state governors, the White House Coronavirus Task Force noted that Montana's test positivity rate was between 8% and 10%, putting it in the orange zone for test positivity, which is a metric that can help determine the extent to which COVID-19 is present in a community.

The New York Times COVID-19 tracking website listed Montana Thursday as having the fourth highest number of cases per 100,000 population in the country over the past seven days.

The counties with the 10 highest active case total added the following number of cases Thursday:

  • Yellowstone with 88 (1,225 active)
  • Flathead with 98 (897 active)
  • Cascade with 14 (525 active)
  • Missoula with 102 (503 active)
  • Glacier with 18 (438 active)
  • Gallatin with 53 (335 active)
  • Roosevelt with 36 (295 active)
  • Lewis and Clark with six (152 active)
  • Big Horn with two (131 active)
  • Hill with 18 (113 active)

Other counties that added cases Thursday include:

  • Butte-Silver Bow with 21 (96 active)
  • Ravalli with 15 (42 active)
  • Lake with 13 (81 active)
  • Lincoln with 13 (61 active)
  • Pondera with 13 (42 active)
  • Beaverhead with 12 (64 active)
  • Valley with 12 (44 active)
  • Toole with 10 (59 active)
  • Blaine with eight (82 active)
  • Carbon with eight (18 active)
  • Dawson with eight (22 active)
  • Park with seven (36 active)
  • Sanders with seven (24 active)
  • Fallon with six (19 active)
  • Custer with three (!3 active)
  • Deer Lodge with three (80 active)
  • Prairie with three (21 active)
  • Choteau with two (11 active)
  • Fergus with two (17 active)
  • Jefferson with two (47 active)
  • Madison with two (14 active)
  • Rosebud with two (82 active)
  • Teton with two (!4 active)
  • Treasure with two (five active)
  • Liberty with one (three active)
  • Meagher with one (15 active)
  • Phillips with one (six active)
  • Wheatland with one (three active)

According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported of cases announced Thursday is as follows:

