Montana adds 615 COVID-19 cases, 28 more hospitalizations; active cases near 6,000

Jim Murphy, the head of the DPHHS communicable disease control and prevention bureau, said, "Hospitals we've been talking to are stressed and a few are at or near capacity and have had to divert patients to other facilities."

With the increased hospitalizations and case counts along with the number of weekly cases reported continuing to rise, the state is also expecting more deaths, Murphy said.

The deaths of four more people were also added to the state's case mapping website, including three Big Horn County residents whose deaths were initially reported by the county Wednesday afternoon and bring the county's death total to 26.

The four deaths bring the state's death total to 197.

The Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center put the United States COVID-19 death total Thursday morning at 212,154 people.

Another death reported Thursday was a Yellowstone County resident. He was the 70th county resident to die as a result of COVID-19 related illness, the health department reported. Of the people reported to have died in Yellowstone County as a result of COVID-19, 66 have died since July 6.