Montana adds 62 new COVID-19 cases; statewide active cases at 1,421

Testing has uncovered another 62 cases of COVID-19 in Montana, according to updated results published Sunday morning on the state's case tracking website.

The 62 new cases put the statewide total number of active cases at 1,421. Among counties with active cases in the state Yellowstone County has the most with 472.

Sunday also saw the fewest number of daily cases added since July 7 when Montana added 44 cases. The most new cases added in a single day was July 14, when 145 new cases were confirmed.

Statewide 1,075 people have recovered and 2,553 cases have been confirmed since March. Active hospitalizations Sunday were at 47 and deaths at 37.

Yellowstone County added the most cases in the Sunday update with 20 more. People in their 20s accounted for greatest number of those cases with six. That is also the youngest age group among the new cases. The oldest people included in the new cases are a man and woman in their 70s.

Gallatin County added an additional 18 cases Sunday. Flathead County added eight cases, Big Horn County added four cases, Cascade County added three cases, Lewis and Clark County added three cases, Lake County added two cases, Garfield County added one case, Hill County added one case, Lincoln County added one case and Valley County added one case.

