Montana adds 641 new COVID-19 cases; five more deaths

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Montana rose to 8,598 Saturday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, and five more deaths due to the virus were reported in the past day.

According the state’s COVID-19 tracking and mapping web page, maintained by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 641 new cases were reported Saturday morning. A total of 240 Montana residents have died due to complications caused by the virus.

The latest five deaths included the first three reported out of Powder River County, and one person in Roosevelt County to bring its total to 14. Fergus County also confirmed its second death Saturday.

Since Oct. 1, the virus has killed 59 Montana residents, with an average of more than three people a day.

The state also reached its highest number of hospitalizations with the update Saturday, with 324. According the DPHHS, the number of Montana residents testing positive for COVID-19 have a hospitalization rate of about 5%. A total of 1,001 people have needed hospital care for the virus since it reached the state in March.