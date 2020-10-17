Montana adds 641 new COVID-19 cases; five more deaths

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Montana rose to 8,598 Saturday, the highest since the start of the pandemic, and five more deaths due to the virus were reported in the past day.
According the state’s COVID-19 tracking and mapping web page, maintained by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 641 new cases were reported Saturday morning. A total of 240 Montana residents have died due to complications caused by the virus.
The latest five deaths included the first three reported out of Powder River County, and one person in Roosevelt County to bring its total to 14. Fergus County also confirmed its second death Saturday.
Since Oct. 1, the virus has killed 59 Montana residents, with an average of more than three people a day.
The state also reached its highest number of hospitalizations with the update Saturday, with 324. According the DPHHS, the number of Montana residents testing positive for COVID-19 have a hospitalization rate of about 5%. A total of 1,001 people have needed hospital care for the virus since it reached the state in March.
During a press conference held by Gov. Steve Bullock Thursday, the Billings Gazette reported that the state faced a shortage of healthcare workers due to the surge in hospitalizations, which have nearly doubled since Oct. 1. Bullock asked all Montana residents who are “a registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, paramedic, EMT, CNA or contact tracer” to consider becoming a paid volunteer through the state’s Healthcare Mutual Aid System.
Information on how to volunteer may be found at dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth.
Yellowstone County, the medical hub for the state, added 110 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and continues to lead the state in active and overall cases. Yellowstone County residents make up about 23% of all of the active cases in the state with 1,946.
On Monday, the county announced new restrictions such as limiting public and private gatherings to 25 people and capping the attendance of places of worship at 50% capacity.
The Gazette reported earlier in the week that Billings Clinic had contracted with a company to provide refrigerated storage trucks in case its hospital morgue exceeded its capacity. It is now filling its staff offices with hospital beds to contend with the rise of patients getting treatment for COVID-19.
Flathead County, with the second-highest number of active cases at 1,245, added 56 new cases Saturday. The Flathead Beacon reported that the spike in cases has caused delays in case investigations for the Flathead City-County Health Department, and the Flathead City-County Board of Health subsequently voted against any restrictions limiting size gatherings.
Lee Montana Newspapers also reported that Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge is on lockdown as of Friday, with 36 inmates and 23 prison employees testing positive for COVID-19. The private prison Crossroads Correctional Facility, outside of Shelby, reported 239 infected inmates after an outbreak that began at the end of September.
The state reported completing 2,666 new tests for COVID-19, bringing its total number to 428,128.
The state case mapping website showed the following new cases for the 10 counties with the highest active case totals in the state:
• Yellowstone County with 110 (1,946 active)
• Flathead County with 56 (1,245 active)
• Cascade County with 63 (601 active)
• Glacier County with one (592 active)
• Missoula County with 37 (561 active)
• Roosevelt County with 37 (379 active)
• Gallatin County with 62 (353 active)
• Lewis and Clark County with 20 (321 active)
• Hill County with 35 (249 active)
• Big Horn County with zero cases added (183)
Other counties reporting cases Saturday are:
• Deer Lodge County with 25 (152 active)
• Lake County with 25 (177 active)
• Ravalli County with 19 (129 active)
• Valley County with 12 (123 active)
• Blaine County with 11 (113 active)
• Dawson County with 11 (70 active)
• Lincoln County with nine (134 active)
• Stillwater County with nine (63 active)
• Fergus County with eight (43 active)
• Richland County with seven (121 active)
• Rosebud County with seven (61 active)
• Carbon County with six (50 active)
• McCone County with six (12 active)
• Teton County with six (32 active)
• Broadwater County with five (41 active)
• Custer County with five (57 active)
• Jefferson County with five (41 active)
• Silver Bow County with five (147 active)
• Toole County with five (146 active)
• Granite County with four (27 active)
• Madison County with four (12 active)
• Powell County with four (24 active)
• Carter County with three (22 active)
• Musselshell County with three (27 active)
• Phillips County with three (14 active)
• Powder River County with three (11 active)
• Beaverhead County with two (47 active)
• Mineral County with two (6 active)
• Meagher County with two (10 active)
• Park County with one (46 active)
• Pondera County with one (44 active)
• Prairie County with one (25 active)
• Sheridan County with one (15 active)
• Wibaux County with one (15 active)
