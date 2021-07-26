Montana adds 664 COVID cases in last week, hospitalizations at highest average since May

Powder River County, where Broadus is located, reported that 24% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated. Beaverhead County’s air quality is classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups with 49% of eligible residents fully vaccinated. The county has had four cases of the Delta variant.

Exposure to air pollutants from wildfires can also irritate the lungs and cause inflammation, resulting in more severe symptoms for those with COVID-19 or for those who are recovering from the virus. Chances of contracting the virus could also increase as exposure to air pollutants affects immune function and increases the risk of lung infections such as COVID-19, according to the CDC.

For the unvaccinated, the CDC recommends putting an air purifier in the house and maintain physical distancing guidelines as the Delta variant is highly transmissible at indoor events and in households.

Those who catch the Delta variant are also likely to become contagious sooner, according to a recent study by Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention.