Montana adds 788 COVID-19 cases; 11 deaths Saturday

Montana added 788 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and 11 more residents have died due to the respiratory virus, according to the state’s mapping and information website.
The update brings Montana’s total number of cases to over 72,000. The outbreak has led to the deaths of at least 816 people, according to information provided by the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The recent authorization of the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination comes as the United States records one million new cases in the span of a week and thousands of deaths daily. On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that 3,124 Americans had died because of the virus in a single day. The death toll nationwide is approaching 300,000.
In Montana, the state has reported 118 deaths since the start of December. November remains the deadliest month since the virus reached the state, with 322 deaths at an average of 10 people a day. The state currently has the second-highest death rate among nursing home residents in the nation, according to a report from AARP.
Counties added the following number of deaths in Saturday’s update:
• Yellowstone County added four deaths (144 in total)
• Beaverhead County added four deaths (seven in total)
• Lewis and Clark County added two deaths (26 in total)
• Cascade County added one death (81 in total)
Figures on the number of active cases and deaths within in county can often take several days for the DPHHS to reconcile. For the most accurate information, DPHHS has provided contact information for each county health department.
Prior to Saturday’s update, the U.S. Surgeon General spent several days in Montana visiting with various health officials and organizations. During a press conference hosted by Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday, Jerome Adams said residents should not let a recent dip in positive cases cause residents to lose their vigilance in taking safety measures against the spread of COVID-19.
Adams said at a subsequent press conference held in Billings on Friday that hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients would mean less staff and equipment available to handle critical procedures like child birth. The latest snapshot report on Montana’s hospitals showed that seven of its 10 large hospitals had 70% or more of their beds filled with patients, COVID-19 and otherwise. In Yellowstone County, the medical hub for the region, only six intensive care unit beds between the county’s two major hospitals were available as of Friday.
The virus had 365 people hospitalized across the state, according to the latest update from DPHHS, with total hospitalizations since March at 3,072.
Of the 72,644 Montanans who have tested positive for COVID-19, 61,877 have recovered. Those who have recovered meet the standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection for a person to leave isolation safely. That does not necessarily mean that the effects from the virus, such as fatigue and loss of taste and smell, have worn off.
The state tallied 9,951 active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, and completed another 6,768 tests to bring the total number to 718,502.
Counties added the following number of cases in Saturday’s update:
• Yellowstone County with 131 cases (2,530 active)
• Cascade County with 105 cases (1,469 active)
• Flathead County with 96 cases (1,167 active)
• Missoula County with 63 cases (725 active)
• Lewis and Clark County with 59 cases (879 active)
• Gallatin County with 50 cases (515 active)
• Silver Bow County with 44 cases (276 active)
• Dawson County with 25 cases (113 active)
• Beaverhead County with 20 cases (55 active)
• Sanders County with 18 cases (44 active)
• Rosebud County with 13 cases (21 active)
• Fergus County with 12 cases (63 active)
• Jefferson County with 11 cases (113 active)
• Ravalli County with 10 cases (381 active)
• Powell County with 9 cases (30 active)
• Hill County with eight cases (70 active)
• Park County with eight cases (216 active)
• Broadwater County with seven cases (54 active)
• Lake County with seven cases (183 active)
• Valley County with seven cases (43 active)
• Carbon County with six cases (31 active)
• Lincoln County with six cases (95 active)
• Roosevelt County with six cases (75 active)
• Wibaux County with six cases (14 active)
• Chouteau County with five cases (19 active)
• Deer Lodge County with five cases (29 active)
• Glacier County with five cases (38 active)
• Madison County with four cases (55 active)
• Stillwater County with four cases (32 active)
• Carter County with three cases (nine active)
• Golden Valley County with three cases (four active)
• Granite County with three cases (20 active)
• Mineral County with three cases (18 active)
• Phillips County with three cases (35 active)
• Teton County with three cases (25 active)
• Big Horn County with two cases (123 active)
• Custer County with two cases (79 active)
• Daniels County with two cases (nine active)
• McCone County with two cases (10 active)
• Musselshell County with two cases (13 active)
• Prairie County with two cases (eight active)
• Richland County with two cases (110 active)
• Sheridan County with two cases (32 active)
• Blaine County with one case (28 active)
• Sweet Grass County with one case (23 active)
• Treasure County with one case (two active)
• Wheatland County with one case (four active)
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.