Montana adds 788 COVID-19 cases; 11 deaths Saturday

• Beaverhead County added four deaths (seven in total)

• Lewis and Clark County added two deaths (26 in total)

• Cascade County added one death (81 in total)

Figures on the number of active cases and deaths within in county can often take several days for the DPHHS to reconcile. For the most accurate information, DPHHS has provided contact information for each county health department.

Prior to Saturday’s update, the U.S. Surgeon General spent several days in Montana visiting with various health officials and organizations. During a press conference hosted by Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday, Jerome Adams said residents should not let a recent dip in positive cases cause residents to lose their vigilance in taking safety measures against the spread of COVID-19.