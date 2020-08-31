Montana adds 82 COVID-19 cases; 1,987 total active cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another 82 COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing were reported Monday morning in Montana.

The new cases were added in an update to the state's case mapping and informational website.

The state updates its website based on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The new cases come from another 3,577 tests, which brings the total number of tests completed to 250,238.

Of the new cases 27 are in Yellowstone County, bringing the county's total of active cases to 976 of the 1,987 statewide. A week ago the county reported 781 active cases, meaning that number has grown by 195 since.

Active cases statewide over the same period of time have increased by 431.

Yellowstone County has about 15% of the state's population and 49% of its known active COVID-19 cases.

Rosebud County, which has the second most active cases, added six to bring its total number of active cases to 240.

Big Horn County, which has the third highest number of cases, reported 13 new cases. Big Horn County has 134 active cases, according to the state's website.