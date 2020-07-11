Montana adds 85 new cases, Ravalli County reports first death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state has added 85 positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday after reporting record-breaking daily new cases since the start of July.

Ravalli County also reported its first death, bringing the state's total to 29. In the past three days, six Montanans have died from complications due to coronavirus, the most for the state in a week since the start of the pandemic.

Of those six deaths, Yellowstone County reported five following an outbreak at a local care facility. Montana National Guard members and staff from the Billings Clinic have since responded to aid workers at Canyon Creek Memory Care in treating residents.

In a press release from Ravalli County Public Health published Friday, the county reported that the woman who died was in her 90s.

The exponential increase in positive cases, particularly in the state's medical hub of Yellowstone County, has spurred health officials to enact mandatory mask requirements in some areas.

Yellowstone County has the most active cases in the state, with 258 as of Saturday. Gallatin County added 31 new cases Saturday, bringing its total to 164.