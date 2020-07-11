Montana adds 85 new cases, Ravalli reports first death

The state has added 85 positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday after reporting record-breaking daily new cases since the start of July.
Ravalli County also reported its first death, bringing the state's total to 29. In the past three days, six Montanans have died from complications due to coronavirus, the most for the state in a week since the start of the pandemic.
Of those six deaths, Yellowstone County reported five following an outbreak at a local care facility. Montana National Guard members and staff from the Billings Clinic have since responded to aid workers at Canyon Creek Memory Care in treating residents.
In a press release from Ravalli County Public Health published Friday, the county reported that the woman who died was in her 90s.
The exponential increase in positive cases, particularly in the state's medical hub of Yellowstone County, has spurred health officials to enact mandatory mask requirements in some areas.
Yellowstone County has the most active cases in the state, with 258 as of Saturday. Gallatin County added 31 new cases Saturday, bringing its total to 164.
Lake County reported eight new cases, with total of 36 active. Big Horn, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Madison and Ravalli counties all added four new cases. Flathead County, where an increase in tourism has coincided with an increase in COVID-19 from both residents and visitors, reported three new cases.
Deer Lodge, Roosevelt and Teton counties reported two new cases each. Wolf Point, in Roosevelt County, will be hosting its final day of the Wild Horse Stampede Saturday with precautions such as social distancing in place.
Broadwater, Carbon, Glacier, Granite and Lincoln counties all reported one new case. Health officials are currently investigating a possible cluster of cases in Lincoln County, which currently has six active cases.
Statewide, there are 784 active cases of COVID-19, with 24 hospitalized. Since the start of the outbreak, Montana has tallied 1,677 positive cases, while 864 people have recovered from the virus.
