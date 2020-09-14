Montana adds 86 COVID-19 cases; statewide active cases at 2,127

Montana reported another 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning, according to the latest numbers published on the state's COVID-19 mapping and information website.
That brings the state's total number of active cases to 2,127. Last Monday the state reported 1,952 active cases and two weeks ago the state reported 1,987 active cases.
The state's website also reflected another three COVID-19 deaths for a statewide death total of 138 compared to 118 last Monday and 104 two weeks ago.
Since March, 9,107 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Montana and 6,842 people are considered recovered.
Information used to update the website comes from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Two of those deaths were people who lived in Big Horn County. Their deaths were first reported early Sunday evening and bring the county's death total to 21.
Yellowstone County also reported another death, bringing the total number of people who have died in the county as a result of COVID-19 to 52.
The person in Yellowstone County who died was described in a RiverStone Health press release as a man in his 70s. He died Saturday at a hospital.
“There is nothing that I can say that will erase the sadness and grief that the deceased’s family and friends are experiencing. My heart goes out to them,” John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health said in a statement included in the press release.
Felton's statement continued, with the health officer saying “Nearly halfway through September, Yellowstone County has lost a resident every day and a half — eight people — to COVID-19. It is distressing to see images in the local media of people gathering close together not wearing masks. Until there is a safe and effective vaccine, it is up to each one of us to prevent more illness and death by wearing masks, staying at least 6 feet away from others, washing our hands and staying home when we don’t feel well."
Among the counties reporting new cases Monday, Yellowstone County added the most, bringing the county's total number of active cases to 818, compared to 802 last Monday and 976 two weeks ago.
County health officials have previously said that the number of new cases reported early in the week is typically lower due to decreased testing on the weekends.
DPHHS reported Monday that another 5,746 new tests had been processed, bringing the statewide total to 285,870.
Active hospitalizations Monday were at 144, compared to 163 last week and 134 two weeks ago. A total of 531 people have been hospitalized in Montana as a result of COVID-19.
Other counties reporting new cases Monday include:
- Silver Bow with 22 (60 active)
- Big Horn with nine (136 active)
- Rosebud with five (300 active)
- Cascade with four (189 active)
- Musselshell with four (nine active)
- Hill with two (18 active)
- Phillips with two (two active)
- Dawson with one (14 active)
- Flathead with one (130 active)
- Jefferson with one (three active)
- Madison with one (one active)
- Meagher with one (two active)
- Ravalli with one (six active)
- Sweet Grass with one (13 active)
