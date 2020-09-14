Montana adds 86 COVID-19 cases; statewide active cases at 2,127

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported another 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday morning, according to the latest numbers published on the state's COVID-19 mapping and information website.

That brings the state's total number of active cases to 2,127. Last Monday the state reported 1,952 active cases and two weeks ago the state reported 1,987 active cases.

The state's website also reflected another three COVID-19 deaths for a statewide death total of 138 compared to 118 last Monday and 104 two weeks ago.

Since March, 9,107 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Montana and 6,842 people are considered recovered.

Information used to update the website comes from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Two of those deaths were people who lived in Big Horn County. Their deaths were first reported early Sunday evening and bring the county's death total to 21.

Yellowstone County also reported another death, bringing the total number of people who have died in the county as a result of COVID-19 to 52.

The person in Yellowstone County who died was described in a RiverStone Health press release as a man in his 70s. He died Saturday at a hospital.