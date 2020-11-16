Montana adds 869 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Monday update

Desnick went on to say that "This is a somber reminder to the rest of our community" and that "In all likelihood, these will not be our only deaths from the virus."

"We know how to stop the spread of this virus. Now is the time for each of us to do everything we can to help," she said.

Montana hospitals caring for COVID-19 patients that cannot find care in their home states is not new. At a press conference on Oct. 12, the Billings Clinic's director of patient safety and infection control, Nancy Iversen, confirmed that some Billings Clinic patients had come from North Dakota, where hospitals were struggling with capacity.

On Sunday, the Billings Clinic had its hospital beds occupied by 83 COVID-19 patients, which was more than any other hospital in the state. Neighboring St. Vincent Healthcare hospital had the second most COVID-19 patients in the state with 64. The two hospitals, which provide medical care for a region with a population of about 650,000 people, had 11 intensive care unit beds available on Sunday.

At the time data was submitted to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, a total of 453 people were hospitalized in the state.