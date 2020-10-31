Montana adds 887 new COVID-19 cases; 11 more deaths

Montana added 887 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the total number of active cases in the state reaching an all-time high of 11,073.

The latest update from the state’s Department of Health of Human Services also showed 11 more deaths due to the virus, with 375 total since the start of the pandemic. Since health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in March, nearly 33,000 Montana residents have contracted the virus.

Since Oct. 1, the number of active cases in the state have nearly tripled. More than half of all the deaths caused by COVID-19 occurred this month.

Yellowstone County, which leads the state in active cases with 2,437, reported two additional deaths as of Saturday for a total of 94 of its residents. Both residents, a man and a woman, were in their 80s and died while being treated in a Yellowstone County hospital.

RiverStone CEO and County Health Officer John Felton expressed condolences for both families in a statement. He also said that if residents do not take it upon themselves to be cautious and adhere to masking and social distancing standards, the county will continue to see a similar pattern of new cases and more deaths.