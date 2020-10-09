Montana adds 9 deaths, surpasses 6,300 active cases

That's the total number of cases needed for the county to reach 50 cases per 100,000.

The county is tracking the case numbers during a Monday through Sunday period.

Any restrictions put into place would go into effect within "a day or so," according to Barbara Schneeman, a public information officer for RiverStone Health. "We want to give people ample warning so they can adjust staffing, etc. as needed."

With the cases added Friday, Yellowstone County reached 439 cases for the current case week, for an average of 87 cases a day this week. If that average were to hold through Sunday, the county would finish the week with 613 cases enough to prompt the restrictions.

Nine deaths reported Friday brought the statewide total to 206. Of the nine, three occurred in Yellowstone County, according to RiverStone Health, the county’s public health department.

A woman in her 60s died on Wednesday, and a man in his 80s and a woman in her 40s died on Thursday. All died in county hospitals, according to RiverStone.