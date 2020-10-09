Montana adds 9 deaths, surpasses 6,300 active cases

Montana surpassed 6,300 active cases and topped 200 deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday.
The state added 715 cases on Friday morning and added nine deaths. In the past week the state has increased from 4,100 active statewide cases to 6,330. The past two weeks has seen more than 3,600 cases additional cases.
The new cases reported Friday bring the state’s total confirmed cases to 17,399. Of those, 10,863 cases are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended benchmarks for releasing someone from isolation.
The state reported that only three more people were hospitalized in Montana on Friday, for a total of 266, up from 263 on Thursday. To date, 868 have been hospitalized from the virus.
Both the active case numbers and hospitalization totals are the highest they have been in Montana since the pandemic began.
Yellowstone County again accounted for a bulk of Montana’s active cases with 155 new cases Friday. The active total rose to 1,377, about 21% of all statewide cases.
New restrictions could be put into place in the county in an effort to slow the unsustainable rate of case growth, which has strained local hospitals, County Health Officer John Felton said Monday.
Felton said if the county reaches more than 565 cases during a single week before Oct. 31 those restrictions would go into effect.
That's the total number of cases needed for the county to reach 50 cases per 100,000.
The county is tracking the case numbers during a Monday through Sunday period.
Any restrictions put into place would go into effect within "a day or so," according to Barbara Schneeman, a public information officer for RiverStone Health. "We want to give people ample warning so they can adjust staffing, etc. as needed."
With the cases added Friday, Yellowstone County reached 439 cases for the current case week, for an average of 87 cases a day this week. If that average were to hold through Sunday, the county would finish the week with 613 cases enough to prompt the restrictions.
Nine deaths reported Friday brought the statewide total to 206. Of the nine, three occurred in Yellowstone County, according to RiverStone Health, the county’s public health department.
A woman in her 60s died on Wednesday, and a man in his 80s and a woman in her 40s died on Thursday. All died in county hospitals, according to RiverStone.
“As three more families experience the heartache of losing loved ones to COVID-19, there aren’t words to adequately express my sorrow for their loss. Every death diminishes our community, affecting the families of the deceased immediately and acutely, but also all of us collectively,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer.
The three deaths bring the total in the county 73 which is the largest number of deaths to occur a single county.
Four deaths were recorded in Flathead County. Both Flathead and Yellowstone Counties account for 37% of the active cases in Montana.
The state map reported one additional death in Roosevelt County for a total of nine deaths and one additional death in Big Horn County for a total of 27 deaths.
The number of people living in a congregate setting who have contracted the virus is at 364. Congregate settings include schools and universities, assisted living facilities, correctional facilities, group homes, mental health facilities and long-term facilities.
The majority of active cases in congregate settings were in schools K-12, which had 226 active cases, according to DPHHS. Combined assisted living facilities and long-term care facilities had 104 cases. Twelve were attributed to universities, 13 to correctional facilities, five to group homes, three to mental health facilities and one to senior independent living facilities.
The counties with the 10 highest active case total added the following number of cases Friday:
- Yellowstone County with 155 (1,377 active)
- Flathead County with 136 (1,013 active)
- Cascade County with 43 (568 active)
- Missoula County with 20 (527 active)
- Glacier County with three (441 active)
- Gallatin County with 61 (396 active)
- Roosevelt County with 24 (199 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 18 (166 active)
- Big Horn County with 30 (159)
- Hill County with 26 (125 active)
Other counties reporting new cases Friday include:
- Beaverhead County added 25 cases (84 active)
- Deer Lodge County added 16 cases (96 active)
- Valley County added 15 cases (53 active)
- Fergus County added 14 cases (31 active)
- Wheatland County added 12 cases (15 active)
- Ravalli County added 11 cases (52 active)
- Silver Bow added 11 cases (107 active)
- Pondera County added 10 cases (52 active)
- Stillwater County added nine cases (51 active)
- Lincoln County added eight cases (69 active)
- Carbon County added six cases (22 active)
- Wibaux County added six cases (21 active)
- Chouteau County added five cases (13 active)
- Lake County added five cases (86 active)
- Toole County added five cases (64 active)
- Blaine County added four cases (84 active)
- Dawson County added four cases (26 active)
- Park County added four cases (26 active)
- Sanders County added four cases (28 active)
- Jefferson County added three cases (50 active)
- Carter County added two cases (five active)
- Liberty County added two cases (five active)
- McCone County added two cases (two active)
- Musselshell County added two cases (three active)
- Powell County added two cases (five active)
- Prairie County added two cases (21 active)
- Richland County added two cases (70 active)
- Rosebud County added two cases (84 active)
- Broadwater County added one case (four active)
- Custer County added one case (14 active)
- Madison County added one case (15 active)
- Meagher County added one case (14 active)
- Powder River County added one case (eight active)
- Treasure County added one case (five active)
According to the state's Joint Information Center, county, gender, age range and date reported of cases announced Thursday is as follows:
