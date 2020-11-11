Montana adds 928 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Wednesday update

Montana added 928 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in an update to the state's case mapping and information website Wednesday.
The new cases bring the state active case total to a new all-time high of 17,004 people.
Montana has now had 472 people die as a result of COVID-19.
Among the deaths added to the state website Wednesday was the 98th death in Yellowstone County. The person who died was a man in his 80s, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.
The man died Tuesday at a Yellowstone County hospital.
Active hospitalizations Wednesday reached 500 people statewide. Montana has had 1,530 total people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.
Yellowstone County added more cases than any other county in the Wednesday update. The county added 200 cases for an active case total of 3,972. Gallatin County added 120 cases for 1,669 active. Flathead County added 117 cases for 1,347 active. Missoula County added 108 cases for an active case total of 1,573.
There have been 42,070 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana since March. Of those people infected, 24,594 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for releasing a person with COVID-19 from isolation. A recovery under those guidelines does not necessarily mean symptoms have completely ceased or that a person is no longer suffering adverse health effects related to the disease.
Another 3,162 tests were completed by Wednesday for a testing total of 547,728.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Wednesday update:
- Yellowstone with 200 (3,972 active)
- Gallatin with 120 (1,669 active)
- Flathead with 117 (1,347 active)
- Missoula with 108 (1,573 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 62 (1,244 active)
- Lincol with 38 (177 active)
- Dawson with 25 (115 active)
- Richland with 20 (122 active)
- Park with 18 (161 active)
- Sanders with 18 (33 active)
- Ravalli with 16 (439 active)
- Fergus with 15 (159 active)
- Lake with 15 (302 ative)
- Jefferson with 13 (143 active)
- Custer with 11 (99 active)
- Roosevelt with 11 (406 active)
- Sweet Grass with 11 (55 active)
- Big Horn with 10 (371 active)
- Carbon with 10 (114 active)
- Sheridan with 10 (89 active)
- Hill with nine (428 active)
- Toole with eight (124 active)
- Cascade with seven (1,830 active)
- Deer Lodge with seven (65 active)
- Stillwater with seven (85 active)
- Daniels with four (13 active)
- Blaine with three (157 active)
- Broadwater with three (92 active)
- Glacier with three (184 active)
- Judith Basin with three (17 active)
- Pondera with three (23 active)
- Chouteau with two (79 active)
- Golden Valley with two (nine active)
- Granite with two (46 active)
- Madison with two (67 active)
- McCone with two (five active)
- Musselshell with two (72 active)
- Phillips with two (39 active)
- Rosebud with two (181 active)
- Valley with two (78 active)
- Fallon with one (56 active)
- Mineral with one (two active)
- Treasure with one (three active)
- Wheatland with one (31 active)
- Wibaux with one (10 active)
This story will be updated.
