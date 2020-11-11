Montana adds 928 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in Wednesday update

Montana added 928 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in an update to the state's case mapping and information website Wednesday.

The new cases bring the state active case total to a new all-time high of 17,004 people.

Montana has now had 472 people die as a result of COVID-19.

Among the deaths added to the state website Wednesday was the 98th death in Yellowstone County. The person who died was a man in his 80s, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

The man died Tuesday at a Yellowstone County hospital.

Active hospitalizations Wednesday reached 500 people statewide. Montana has had 1,530 total people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Yellowstone County added more cases than any other county in the Wednesday update. The county added 200 cases for an active case total of 3,972. Gallatin County added 120 cases for 1,669 active. Flathead County added 117 cases for 1,347 active. Missoula County added 108 cases for an active case total of 1,573.