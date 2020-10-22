Montana adds 932 COVID-19 cases; active cases at 9,036

Montana added another 932 COVID-19 cases in an update provided Thursday morning on the state's case mapping and information website.
The 932 cases is the most the state has reported in a single day. The previous single day reporting high was on Oct. 15, when 735 COVID-19 cases were reported.
Case reporting from the state relies on information collected by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to 9,036. Another three deaths were also reported on the state website Thursday, bringing the state death total to 278 people.
A total of 353 people were actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 Thursday, according to the state update. A combine 1,091 people are known to have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
The cases reported Thursday come from the processing of another 4,852 tests, bringing the state testing total to 452,846.
Support Local Journalism
Montana has had 25,640 people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. Of those people, 16,266 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
The counties with the 10 highest active case totals in the state added the following number of cases in Thursday's update:
- Yellowstone with 173 (1,987 active)
- Flathead with 112 (801 active)
- Cascade with 89 (798 active)
- Missoula with 96 (747 active)
- Glacier with 12 (634 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 26 (483 active)
- Gallatin with 100 (444 active)
- Roosevelt with 42 (423 active)
- Hill with 23 (341 active)
- Big Horn with 20 (228 active)
Other counties added the following number of cases Thursday on the state website:
- Custer with 27 (81 active)
- Ravalli with 17 (188 active)
- Carter with 14 (37 active)
- Chouteau with 11 (32 active)
- Phillips with 11 (20 active)
- Blaine with 10 (134 active)
- Carbon with 10 (38 active)
- Dawson with 10 (61 active)
- Fallon with 10 (29 active)
- Lake with nine (204 active)
- Lincoln with nine (68 active)
- Powell with nine (77 active)
- Richland with nine (150 active)
- Garfield with eight (five active)
- Beaverhead with seven (24 active)
- Deer Lodge with seven (105 active)
- McCone with six (15 active)
- Musselshell with six (33 active)
- Fergus with five (56 active)
- Stillwater with five (58 active)
- Daniels with four (26 active)
- Park with three (50 active)
- Valley with three (123 ative)
- Granite with two (32 active)
- Pondera with two (23 active)
- Rosebud with two (54 active)
- Silver Bow with two (117 active)
- Jefferson with one (57 active)
- Meagher with one (11 active)
- Mineral with one (five active
- Sanders with one (17 active)
- Sheridan with one (15 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (10 active)
- Toole with one (120 active)
- Wibaux with one (17 active)
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.