Montana adds 932 COVID-19 cases; active cases at 9,036

Montana added another 932 COVID-19 cases in an update provided Thursday morning on the state's case mapping and information website.

The 932 cases is the most the state has reported in a single day. The previous single day reporting high was on Oct. 15, when 735 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Case reporting from the state relies on information collected by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to 9,036. Another three deaths were also reported on the state website Thursday, bringing the state death total to 278 people.

A total of 353 people were actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 Thursday, according to the state update. A combine 1,091 people are known to have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The cases reported Thursday come from the processing of another 4,852 tests, bringing the state testing total to 452,846.

Montana has had 25,640 people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. Of those people, 16,266 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.