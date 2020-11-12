Montana adds 962 COVID-19 cases Thursday

Montana added another 962 COVID-19 cases in an update late Thursday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to an all-time high of 17,755, according to the state website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
There were no deaths added to the state website Thursday, leaving the statewide death total at 472 people.
Big Horn County announced its 41st death in a press release issued Thursday morning. The person who died was a woman in her 60s. She was hospitalized before she died Sunday, according to county public information officer Rhonda Johnson. That death was not included in the Thursday update to the state website.
Statewide, a total of 499 people were actively hospitalized. There have been a total of 1,541 people hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.
Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls, the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings, St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena and St. James Healthcare hospital in Butte all reported more than 90% of hospital beds filled Wednesday, according to a hospital occupancy and capacity snapshot report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Six out of 10 large hospitals in the state Wednesday had limited bed availability or were near capacity. Similarly, six out of 10 large hospitals in the state had limited intensive care unit bed availability or were near capacity Wednesday.
Gallatin County added the most new cases Thursday with 296 for an active case total of 1,963. Yellowstone County added 175 cases for 4,146 active cases. Missoula County added 114 cases for 1,687 active cases. Flathead County added 101 cases for 1,449 active cases.
Gallatin, Yellowstone, Missoula and Flathead counties made up 71% of the new cases reported Thursday. The remaining counties in the state all reported new cases ranging in total between 26 and one.
Montana has had 43,031 confirmed COVID-19 infections since March. Of those people infected, 24,804 are listed on the state website as recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. If a person is designated as recovered under those guidelines that does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or adverse health effects related to their illness.
Another 10,223 tests were completed by Thursday, bringing the statewide testing total to 557,951.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Thursday update:
- Gallatin with 296 (1,963 active)
- Yellowstone with 175 (4,146 active)
- Missoula with 114 (1,687 active)
- Flathead with 101 (1,449 active)
- Park with 26 (185 active)
- Fallon with 25 (79 active)
- Lincoln with 23 (198 active)
- Hill with 17 (427 active)
- Carbon with 16 (127 active)
- Madison with 16 (53 active)
- Custer with 15 (114 active)
- Rosebud with 14 (189 active)
- Ravalli with 13 (450 active)
- Chouteau with 12 (91 active)
- Deer Lodge with 12 (77 active)
- Garfield with 10 (14 active)
- Lake with 10 (311 active)
- Sanders with eight (41 active)
- Blaine with seven (163 active)
- Dawson with seven (122 active)
- Sweet Grass with seven (52 active)
- Broadwater with five (24 active)
- Roosevelt with five (396 active)
- Stillwater with four (80 active)
- Valley with four (82 active)
- Fergus with three (162 active)
- Beaverhead with two (373 active)
- Toole with two (126 active)
- Cascade with one (1,830 active)
- Glacier with one (185 active)
- Meagher with one (six active)
- Prairie with one (four active)
- Richland with one (123 active)
- Teton with one (31 active)
This story will be updated.
