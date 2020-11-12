Montana adds 962 COVID-19 cases Thursday

Montana added another 962 COVID-19 cases in an update late Thursday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to an all-time high of 17,755, according to the state website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

There were no deaths added to the state website Thursday, leaving the statewide death total at 472 people.

Big Horn County announced its 41st death in a press release issued Thursday morning. The person who died was a woman in her 60s. She was hospitalized before she died Sunday, according to county public information officer Rhonda Johnson. That death was not included in the Thursday update to the state website.

Statewide, a total of 499 people were actively hospitalized. There have been a total of 1,541 people hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19.

Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls, the Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings, St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena and St. James Healthcare hospital in Butte all reported more than 90% of hospital beds filled Wednesday, according to a hospital occupancy and capacity snapshot report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.