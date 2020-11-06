Montana adds 986 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Cascade County's health department, for example, has reported more than 20 deaths, but the state website shows the county with 16 total deaths. DPHHS said the Cascade County health department death reporting was correct, and that they were working to reconcile their data.

The recent increased reporting in deaths has coincided with an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the state.

Montana had been reporting about 800 cases a week from mid-July through August. The last week of October the state reported 5,700 new COVID-19 cases.

Cases have continued to soar across the country. In the United States there have been more than 9.6 million COVID-19 cases, and 235,199 COVID-19 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Statewide testing increased by 50% in October compared to September, with an average of 36,000 tests completed weekly.

Despite increased testing, the positivity rate in Montana has increased from 4-5% in July and August, to 7% in September and 12% in October.

For weeks the White House Coronavirus Task Force has ranked Montana among the worst states in the nation for test positivity and cases per 100,000 population.