Montana adds 986 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

Montana added another 986 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths Friday in an update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to 13,921, according to the state website, which relies on information provided by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The state reported an additional death shortly after its initial numbers update Friday, bringing the total to 419.
In the first six days of November the state reported 43 deaths.
Montana has now reported 312 COVID-19 deaths since the start of September. Of those deaths, 237 have been reported since the beginning of October.
The deaths reported Friday according to the state are as follows:
- Beaverhead County with two (two people in total)
- Gallatin County with one (10 people in total)
- Liberty County with one (one person in total)
- Missoula County with two (26 people in total
- Phillips County with two (three people in total)
- Powell County with one (one person in total)
- Roosevelt County with one (31 people in total)
- Silver Bow County with two (seven people in total)
- Stillwater County with one (four people in total)
Death reporting on the state website is incomplete compared to what county health departments have reported, meaning there have been more than 412 COVID-19 deaths in Montana.
Cascade County's health department, for example, has reported more than 20 deaths, but the state website shows the county with 16 total deaths. DPHHS said the Cascade County health department death reporting was correct, and that they were working to reconcile their data.
The recent increased reporting in deaths has coincided with an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the state.
Montana had been reporting about 800 cases a week from mid-July through August. The last week of October the state reported 5,700 new COVID-19 cases.
Cases have continued to soar across the country. In the United States there have been more than 9.6 million COVID-19 cases, and 235,199 COVID-19 deaths, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
Statewide testing increased by 50% in October compared to September, with an average of 36,000 tests completed weekly.
Despite increased testing, the positivity rate in Montana has increased from 4-5% in July and August, to 7% in September and 12% in October.
For weeks the White House Coronavirus Task Force has ranked Montana among the worst states in the nation for test positivity and cases per 100,000 population.
The most recent report issued to governors showed Montana last week had the fourth-worst number of new cases per 100,000 population and was in the red zone for that category. Only North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin had higher cases per 100,000 population last week, according to the task force report.
Montana was ranked as having the worst test positivity rate in the nation last week, according to the task force report, which based its numbers on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test results.
A total of 437 people were actively hospitalized on Friday. Montana has had 1,447 COVID-19 hospitalizations in total.
Benefis Hospitals in Great Falls, St. Peters Health in Helena and St. Vincent Healthcare hospital in Billings all had more than 90% of their hospital beds occupied Thursday, according to a snapshot report from the DPHHS.
A total of 37,947 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Montana since March. Of those infected, 23,608 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or adverse health effects.
The state completed an additional 3,572 COVID-19 tests by Friday, bringing the statewide testing total to 523,596.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Friday update:
- Cascade County added 147 cases (1,848 active)
- Yellowstone County added 105 cases (3,132 active)
- Gallatin County added 98 cases (1,127 active)
- Flathead County added 96 cases (860 active)
- Powell County added 71 cases (259 active)
- Missoula County added 70 cases (1,286 active)
- Silver Bow County added 52 cases (257 active)
- Lewis and Clark County added 47 cases (1,007 active)
- Hill County added 26 cases (455 active)
- Roosevelt County added 22 cases (446 active)
- Big Horn County added 21 cases (322 active)
- Chouteau County added 20 cases (78 active)
- Fergus County added 19 cases (116 active)
- Glacier County added 19 cases (173 active)
- Ravalli County added 19 cases (361 active)
- Carbon County added 18 cases (58 active)
- Lake County added 16 cases (251 active)
- Lincoln County added 15 cases (81 active)
- Dawson County added 10 cases (107 active)
- Fallon County added 10 cases (53 active)
- Jefferson County added 10 cases (102 active)
- Broadwater County added eight cases (79 active)
- Phillips County added eight cases (43 active)
- Madison County added seven cases (60 active)
- Rosebud County added seven cases (176 active)
- Stillwater County added seven cases (67 active)
- Teton County added seven cases (20 active)
- Toole County added six cases (29 active)
- Beaverhead County added five cases (28 active)
- Custer County added four cases (160 active)
- Sweet Grass County added four cases (43 active)
- Valley County added three cases (99 active)
- Granite County added two cases (43 active)
- Musselshell County added two cases (47 active)
- Wheatland County added two cases (28 active)
- Deer Lodge County added one case (107 active)
- Park County added one case (106 active)
- Sanders County added one case (15 active)
