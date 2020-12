Montana adds 991 COVID-19 cases; 24 deaths Friday

Montana added another 991 COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths in an update Friday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

Statewide there are 9,972 active cases and 805 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

A total of 372 people were actively hospitalized in the state as a result of COVID-19. Since March there have been 3,039 hospitalizations in the state.

Montana has had 71,870 confirmed cases. Of those people infected 61,093 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.

Another 9,209 tests were completed by Friday, bringing the state testing total to 711,734.

Counties added the following number of cases in Friday's update: