Montana adds five more COVID-19 deaths, more than 70,000 fully immunized

Montana added 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and five more of its residents have died due to the respiratory virus.
Active cases in Montana have dropped to 1,922, but the deaths reported on the state’s COVID-19 tracking and mapping website bring the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 1,346.
Deaths related to COVID-19 have now surpassed 500,000 in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of the five latest deaths in Montana, two were residents of Silver Bow County, while Fergus, Stillwater and Yellowstone counties each reported one death.
The vaccine rollout in Montana has resulted in 219,830 doses of one of two available COVID-19 vaccinations administrated in the state as of Tuesday. Just over 70,000 residents are now considered fully vaccinated, having received the two doses required by both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
While consistently leading the state in deaths due to COVID-19 and active cases, Yellowstone County has also tallied more innoculations than any other county in the state. Healthcare workers in the medical hub for Southeastern Montana have administered nearly 36,000 vaccine doses in Yellowstone County. Missoula County comes second, with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reporting 25,130 doses administered.
The virus had hospitalized 85 people throughout Montana as of Tuesday. Of the state’s 10 largest hospitals, five were at 70% of the capacity or higher, according to a snapshot report from the DPHHS. Only seven of the state’s 50 critical access hospitals reported treating at least one COVID-19 patient.
The new cases reported Tuesday bring the total number since March 2020 to 99,040, with 95,772 considered to be recovered.
Counties added the following number of new cases in Tuesday's update:
- Gallatin County with 45 cases (221 active)
- Yellowstone County with 41 cases (549 active)
- Flathead County with 26 cases (240 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with 22 cases (138 active)
- Missoula County with 12 cases (109 active)
- Cascade County with 10 cases (47 active)
- Blaine County with seven cases (seven active)
- Ravalli County with seven cases (71 active)
- Big Horn County with six cases (43 active)
- Silver Bow County with six case (88 active)
- Madison County with five cases (23 active)
- Deer Lodge County with four cases (three active)
- Lake County with four cases (49 active)
- Lincoln County with four cases (25 active)
- Phillips County with four cases (11 active)
- Beaverhead County with three cases (six active)
- Custer County with three cases (three active)
- Fergus County with three cases (eight active)
- Rosebud County with three case (eight active)
- Stillwater County with three cases (six active)
- Valley County with three cases (nine active)
- Hill County with two cases (18 active)
- Jefferson County with two cases (10 active)
- Richland County with two cases (16 active)
- Roosevelt County with two cases (26 active)
- Sweet Grass County with two cases (nine active)
- Carbon County with one case (10 active)
- Chouteau County with one case (five active)
- Glacier County with one case (15 active)
- McCone County with one case (four active)
- Mineral County with one case (nine active)
- Pondera County with one case (one active)
- Powell County with one case (5 active)
- Sanders County with one case (11 active)
- Wheatland County with one case (five active)