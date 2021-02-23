Montana adds five more COVID-19 deaths, more than 70,000 fully immunized

Montana added 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and five more of its residents have died due to the respiratory virus.

Active cases in Montana have dropped to 1,922, but the deaths reported on the state’s COVID-19 tracking and mapping website bring the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 1,346.

Deaths related to COVID-19 have now surpassed 500,000 in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Of the five latest deaths in Montana, two were residents of Silver Bow County, while Fergus, Stillwater and Yellowstone counties each reported one death.

The vaccine rollout in Montana has resulted in 219,830 doses of one of two available COVID-19 vaccinations administrated in the state as of Tuesday. Just over 70,000 residents are now considered fully vaccinated, having received the two doses required by both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

While consistently leading the state in deaths due to COVID-19 and active cases, Yellowstone County has also tallied more innoculations than any other county in the state. Healthcare workers in the medical hub for Southeastern Montana have administered nearly 36,000 vaccine doses in Yellowstone County. Missoula County comes second, with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reporting 25,130 doses administered.

