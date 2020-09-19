 Skip to main content
Montana adds record high 293 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
COVID-19

Montana adds record high 293 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Montana tallied 293 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, the highest daily record for the third day straight, and 10 more people have died due to the virus to bring the statewide total to 156.

Since Monday, the state has averaged about 164 new cases a day, and tracked at least 18 COVID-19-related deaths during that same time.

Of the 10 deaths reported, seven occurred in Rosebud County, where the Northern Cheyenne Tribe has been working to contain a surge in cases for over a month. As of Saturday, the county tallied at least 17 deaths, about 11% of all deaths in the state since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The past three record-breaking days of new COVID-19 cases have brought the statewide number of active cases to 2,454. The state tracked 2,285 new tests Saturday, and 104 of its residents are currently hospitalized.

The past three record-breaking days of new COVID-19 cases have brought the statewide number of active cases to 2,454. About 48% of those cases are in the southeastern counties of Yellowstone, Big Horn and Rosebud. According to the latest data provided by the state, the three counties also report the most fatalities due to COVID-19 in Montana.

Yellowstone County, which leads the state in both active and total cases since March, added 89 new cases Saturday. The county is currently tracking 930 active cases, and 56 of its residents have died because of the virus.

Flathead County reported the second-highest number of new cases with 40 to bring its total number of active cases to 177. Of the 16 deaths reported in Flathead County, 10 have been linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at a Whitefish senior care facility.

Only Carter and Petroleum counties have yet to report a single case of COVID-19 since the epidemic reached Montana. The state has reported 10,163 total cases as of Saturday.

The state tracked 2,285 new tests Saturday, and 104 of its residents are currently hospitalized. The virus has put a total of 567 people into the hospital.

Other counties reporting COVID-19 cases Saturday include:

• Deer Lodge with 25 (75 active)

• Cascade with 22 (263 active)

• Roosevelt with 21 (95 active)

• Missoula with 19 (135 active)

• Gallatin with 15 (62 active)

• Silver Bow with 11 (66 active)

• Big Horn with nine (152 active)

• Custer with nine (25 active)

• Valley with five (6 active)

• Lake with four (28 active)

• Ravalli with four (9 active)

• Jefferson with three (11 active)

• Hill with two (29 active)

• Richland with two (three active)

• Sheridan with two (four active)

• Carbon with one (8 active)

• Fergus with one (four active)

• Lewis and Clark with one (23 active)

• Toole with one (eight active)

• Lincoln with one (seven active)

• Wheatland with one (two active)

• Wibaux with one (one active)

According to the state's Joint Information Center, the information on new COVID-19 cases by county announced Saturday is as follows:

Big Horn F 30-39 09/18/2020

Big Horn F 40-49 09/18/2020

Big Horn F 30-39 09/18/2020

Big Horn F 10-19 09/18/2020

Big Horn M 10-19 09/18/2020

Big Horn F 20-29 09/18/2020

Big Horn F 50-59 09/18/2020

Big Horn M 50-59 09/18/2020

Big Horn F 30-39 09/18/2020

Carbon M 70-79 09/18/2020

Cascade F 20-29 09/18/2020

Cascade M 40-49 09/18/2020

Cascade M 10-19 09/18/2020

Cascade M 50-59 09/18/2020

Cascade F 40-49 09/18/2020

Cascade M 50-59 09/18/2020

Cascade M 20-29 09/18/2020

Cascade F 50-59 09/18/2020

Cascade M 40-49 09/18/2020

Cascade M 30-39 09/18/2020

Cascade M 20-29 09/18/2020

Cascade F 50-59 09/18/2020

Cascade F 20-29 09/18/2020

Cascade M 50-59 09/18/2020

Cascade F 30-39 09/18/2020

Cascade F 20-29 09/18/2020

Cascade F 40-49 09/18/2020

Cascade M 10-19 09/18/2020

Cascade M 20-29 09/18/2020

Cascade F 30-39 09/18/2020

Cascade F 20-29 09/18/2020

Cascade M 30-39 09/18/2020

Custer M 10-19 09/18/2020

Custer M 20-29 09/18/2020

Custer M 10-19 09/18/2020

Custer M 20-29 09/18/2020

Custer M 10-19 09/18/2020

Custer F 80-89 09/18/2020

Custer M 30-39 09/18/2020

Custer M 40-49 09/18/2020

Custer M 40-49 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 40-49 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 40-49 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 40-49 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 20-29 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 20-29 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 20-29 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 20-29 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 40-49 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 20-29 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 20-29 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 40-49 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 40-49 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 30-39 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 50-59 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 20-29 09/18/2020

Deer Lodge M 20-29 09/18/2020

Fergus M 60-69 09/18/2020

Flathead M 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 0-9 09/18/2020

Flathead M 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 50-59 09/18/2020

Flathead F 50-59 09/18/2020

Flathead M 10-19 09/18/2020

Flathead F 70-79 09/18/2020

Flathead M 60-69 09/18/2020

Flathead M 10-19 09/18/2020

Flathead F 50-59 09/18/2020

Flathead F 50-59 09/18/2020

Flathead F 40-49 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 40-49 09/18/2020

Flathead M 10-19 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead M 30-39 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead M 60-69 09/18/2020

Flathead F 30-39 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead M 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead M 50-59 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead M 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 30-39 09/18/2020

Flathead F 10-19 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 50-59 09/18/2020

Flathead F 10-19 09/18/2020

Flathead M 60-69 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead F 30-39 09/18/2020

Flathead F 50-59 09/18/2020

Flathead F 20-29 09/18/2020

Flathead M 20-29 09/18/2020

Gallatin F 80-89 09/18/2020

Gallatin M 10-19 09/18/2020

Gallatin F 10-19 09/18/2020

Gallatin F 30-39 09/18/2020

Gallatin F 20-29 09/18/2020

Gallatin F 10-19 09/18/2020

Gallatin M 10-19 09/18/2020

Gallatin M 70-79 09/18/2020

Gallatin M 60-69 09/18/2020

Gallatin M 80-89 09/18/2020

Gallatin M 10-19 09/18/2020

Gallatin F 60-69 09/18/2020

Gallatin F 10-19 09/18/2020

Gallatin M 30-39 09/18/2020

Gallatin M 10-19 09/18/2020

Hill F 0-9 09/18/2020

Hill M 30-39 09/18/2020

Jefferson F 30-39 09/18/2020

Jefferson F 20-29 09/18/2020

Jefferson F 50-59 09/18/2020

Lake M 30-39 09/18/2020

Lake F 30-39 09/18/2020

Lake M 10-19 09/18/2020

Lake M 70-79 09/18/2020

Lewis and Clark M 60-69 09/18/2020

Lincoln F 50-59 09/18/2020

Missoula M 10-19 09/18/2020

Missoula F 20-29 09/18/2020

Missoula F 20-29 09/18/2020

Missoula M 70-79 09/18/2020

Missoula F 10-19 09/18/2020

Missoula F 20-29 09/18/2020

Missoula M 10-19 09/18/2020

Missoula F 10-19 09/18/2020

Missoula F 20-29 09/18/2020

Missoula F 40-49 09/18/2020

Missoula F 20-29 09/18/2020

Missoula M 70-79 09/18/2020

Missoula F 10-19 09/18/2020

Missoula F 20-29 09/18/2020

Missoula F 50-59 09/18/2020

Missoula M 20-29 09/18/2020

Missoula F 30-39 09/18/2020

Missoula F 10-19 09/18/2020

Missoula M 70-79 09/18/2020

Ravalli F 20-29 09/18/2020

Ravalli F 70-79 09/18/2020

Ravalli M 70-79 09/18/2020

Ravalli F 60-69 09/18/2020

Richland F 20-29 09/18/2020

Richland F 40-49 09/18/2020

Roosevelt M 20-29 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 20-29 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 30-39 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 0-9 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 50-59 09/18/2020

Roosevelt M 20-29 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 70-79 09/18/2020

Roosevelt M 40-49 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 30-39 09/18/2020

Roosevelt M 20-29 09/18/2020

Roosevelt M 0-9 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 20-29 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 20-29 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 20-29 09/18/2020

Roosevelt M 0-9 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 40-49 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 40-49 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 20-29 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 30-39 09/18/2020

Roosevelt M 30-39 09/18/2020

Roosevelt F 30-39 09/18/2020

Rosebud M 80-89 09/18/2020

Rosebud M 30-39 09/18/2020

Rosebud F 50-59 09/18/2020

Rosebud M 60-69 09/18/2020

Sheridan F 10-19 09/18/2020

Sheridan M 10-19 09/18/2020

Silver Bow M 40-49 09/18/2020

Silver Bow M 50-59 09/18/2020

Silver Bow F 40-49 09/18/2020

Silver Bow M 60-69 09/18/2020

Silver Bow F 80-89 09/18/2020

Silver Bow M 30-39 09/18/2020

Silver Bow F 10-19 09/18/2020

Silver Bow F 20-29 09/18/2020

Silver Bow M 20-29 09/18/2020

Silver Bow F 50-59 09/18/2020

Silver Bow F 20-29 09/18/2020

Toole F 60-69 09/18/2020

Valley F 30-39 09/18/2020

Valley M 10-19 09/18/2020

Valley F 50-59 09/18/2020

Valley F 20-29 09/18/2020

Valley M 50-59 09/18/2020

Wheatland F 60-69 09/18/2020

Wibaux F 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 50-59 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 40-49 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 40-49 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 40-49 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 60-69 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 60-69 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 50-59 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 0-9 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 0-9 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 50-59 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 0-9 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 60-69 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 70-79 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 70-79 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 70-79 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 40-49 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 0-9 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 0-9 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 40-49 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 40-49 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 50-59 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 80-89 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 70-79 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 60-69 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 80-89 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 80-89 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 50-59 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 80-89 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 80-89 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 70-79 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 50-59 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 50-59 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 50-59 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 50-59 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 40-49 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 90-99 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 40-49 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 10-19 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 60-69 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 40-49 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 60-69 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 60-69 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 20-29 09/18/2020

Yellowstone F 30-39 09/18/2020

Yellowstone M 70-79 09/18/2020

